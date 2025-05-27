“I don’t want my dirty laundry aired out for the public” - Carlton Cole warns Chelsea about signing £60 million-rated transfer target

Former Chelsea striker Carlton Cole has warned his former club about signing Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho this summer. The Argentine forward will reportedly be available for £60 million, with Chelsea among the interested clubs to sign him.

Ad

Carlton Cole's advice came in the context of Alejandro Garnacho's recent comments about his future at Manchester United. Amid growing exit rumors, Garnacho did not hesitate to show his frustration towards coach Ruben Amorim's decision to leave him out of the starting XI of the Europa League final. The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, with Garnacho getting only 20 minutes of playtime.

"Up until the final, I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes. I don’t know. The final will influence [my decision], but the whole season, the situation of the club," Garnacho said after the final whistle.

Ad

Trending

In an appearance on The Dressing Room Podcast, Carlton Cole addressed Alejandro Garnacho's recent comments. He warned Chelsea about their intentions of signing him this summer. He said (via Metro UK):

"He’s obviously advising himself! He’s going to have to learn from his mistakes because what he’s saying is too much and just too much information. I look at that situation and I just think it’s his advisers. If he was getting the right advice, you would just keep your mouth shtum. Listen, that’s between you and the group. Don’t start airing out your dirty laundry."

Ad

Cole added that such comments can influence other clubs' decision to pursue his signature and said:

"Don’t come out with a statement. Now, if I’m trying to buy you and I’m looking how vocal you are in the press, I’m not going to be able to trust you so there’s repercussions of what you’re doing. Keep shtum. I want to know that when I tell you a secret, it stays here in this room. I don’t want my dirty laundry aired out for the public to see."

Ad

It remains to be seen where Alejandro Garnacho heads this summer. Apart from Chelsea, Napoli are also believed to be interested in securing his services.

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole believes Alejandro Garnacho's advisors gave him "dreadful" suggestions

Alejandro Garnacho - Source: Getty

In the aforementioned episode of The Dressing Room Podcast, former Chelsea winger Joe Cole also shared his thoughts on Alejandro Garnacho's behaviour. He agreed with Carlton Cole and said (via Metro UK):

Ad

"I think a young player like that needs to be a bit smart. You’ve just lost a cup final, you don’t need to do that. His advisers… dreadful, dreadful advice for a young man. What I would advise young players to do is, when you’ve had a bad defeat and you’re walking through the press, it’s got to be like when you’ve had an argument with your missus."

Ad

He continued:

"You’re angry and less is more. Nothing you can say is ever going to be right, you’re never going to make a point, so just shut up, walk straight through and don’t say anything. He’s clearly angry with his situation, and I think he’s killed himself."

Alejandro Garnacho didn't have a great season individually either, contributing 11 goals and 10 assists in 58 outings across competitions. Manchester United are in dire need of attacking reinforcements, so it will not be surprising if they let Garnacho leave to make way for another signing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More