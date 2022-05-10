"I have no doubt about that" - Barcelona boss Xavi gives his honest take on the major motivation behind Erling Haaland's reported Manchester City move

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) on his way to Manchester City, and Barcelona boss Xavi has shared his thoughts on the matter. According to the former Barcelona midfielder, the 21-year-old wouldn’t have joined City just for their footballing project, claiming that the move would primarily be money-driven.

As per Romano’s report, Haaland is merely days away from finalizing his move to Manchester City. The English champions are set to activate the Norwegian’s release clause, which is supposedly closer to €60 million than €75 million.

Barcelona, too, were once in the running for Haaland (via Forbes), but could not finalize the transfer. City, who have been looking for a striker for a while, have supposedly swooped in with a lucrative package and sealed the deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Man City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this weekMan City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this week 🚨🔵 #MCFCMan City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. https://t.co/heYobi8S1Y

When asked to comment on the youngster's prospective move to the Etihad Stadium, Xavi blatantly pointed to the primary motivator behind the transfer. Speaking to Diario AS (via Football Espana), he said:

“I will not disrespect other projects. We don’t have the only valid project. There are many other successful ones, including City. They have titles and great results and they are great competitors. However, in the end, if the move happens, it would be primarily for financial reasons. I have no doubt about that.”

Haaland, who has had to deal with niggling injuries this season, will reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) earn less than Kevin De Bruyne (£375,000). The young Norway international is set to sign a five-year contract with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Barcelona might not have the financial strength to sign Robert Lewandowski

Barca’s interest in Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski (via ESPN) is no secret. However, as per the aforementioned report, they are not yet in a position to go all out for him.

As per the financial restrictions imposed upon them, they can only spend 25 percent of the funds they save or accumulate through transfers. Considering Lewandowski still has over a year left on his contract, Bayern could ask for a significant transfer fee for their star, hurting Barcelona’s chances.

LiveScore @livescore Robert Lewandowski is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 34+ goals in three consecutive seasons in the competition Robert Lewandowski is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 34+ goals in three consecutive seasons in the competition 🔴🇩🇪😎 https://t.co/pXXsCqCP6n

It could ultimately boil down to Lewandowski’s desire of playing for the Blaugrana. If he can make a strong case in front of the Bayern board, they might just consider letting him leave for a reasonable amount.

