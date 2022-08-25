“I have no doubt that the wife and children are missing the city” – Lionel Messi’s ex-teammate suggests PSG star is poised for Barcelona return 

A potential return to Barcelona could be on the cards for PSG superstar Lionel Messi next summer, as suggested by reports over the last few weeks. The speculation has risen further in the last few hours after former Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta appeared to drop a hint about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's next destination.

During an interview with COPE ahead of Barcelona's friendly with Manchester City on Wednesday (August 24), Zabaleta spoke about Messi's prospective return to the Camp Nou. The former Manchester City defender said that the PSG forward's focus is currently on the FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar later this year.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Leo Messi wants to return to Barcelona and end his career there. He still loves the club and has ruled out making a switch to the MLS.



A Barça return is very likely.



He, however, added that the player and his family could be missing the Catalan capital and the beautiful memories he etched during his time with the Blaugrana.

“Now Leo’s head is in Qatar, the former Manchester City defender told COPE. "Football is very changeable. He has great memories of this club and the city. I have no doubt that the wife and children are missing the city.”

Messi's return to Barcelona appears to be only a matter of time. The attacker doesn't seem too settled in Paris and will likely cut his ties with the Ligue 1 giants in the near future for one last dance in Catalonia.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is back in Barcelona. When asked if he would wish to return to Barcelona, Messi did not answer.



Lionel Messi is back in Barcelona. When asked if he would wish to return to Barcelona, Messi did not answer.https://t.co/MOna02d9rJ

Before that happens, he'll look to rewrite his story with the Parisians following his slow start to life at the Parc des Princes last season - scoring only 11 times across competitions. He will also be eager to make history in what could be his last appearance at the World Cup later this year.

Messi has had a rousing start to his new campaign, netting four times in as many games across competitions and winning a trophy already.

Barcelona president opens door to Lionel Messi's return

Messi is off to a good start in Paris this season.

During the club's preseason tour of the United States earlier this summer, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said that he dreams of a potential return of Lionel Messi.

"I feel indebted to Leo Messi," he was quoted as saying by EuroSport. "I'd love the end of his career to be at Barcelona with a standing ovation in every stadium. I think we can make it happen. I feel partially responsible for how things ended, and I feel that this is a temporary end, and that we will make this dream (of reunion) a reality. At least, that is the dream."

It is not yet known how Messi feels regarding a reunion with his former club, considering his rather acrimonious and teary exit last summer. The Argentine is expected to make a decision on his future after the World Cup.

