"I expect a very difficult game" - Jurgen Klopp talks about Liverpool's game against Chelsea and Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Manchester City 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Manchester City and the Reds' game against Chelsea in his latest press conference.

Klopp admitted it would be a difficult match for both sides as both Liverpool and Chelsea are extremely well-organized sides. He said:

"I expect a very difficult game for both the teams. Both teams are good organized and so will be a big fight. It is one of these games I would watch 100% if I would not be involved."

Jurgen Klopp also spoke highly of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. He believes his fellow German coach is doing exceptional work at Stamford Bridge. The Liverpool boss said:

"What he did at Chelsea is absolutely exceptional. I never had any doubt about it. Nobody had a bigger impact last year than he had. The combination of financial wealth and football knowledge is always a threat to all of us."

Jurgen Klopp also made it clear that Liverpool will not be having a busy last few days of the summer transfer window. Speaking on Liverpool's transfers, the 54-year-old said:

"Do I expect a busy four days for us? Not really but you never know. That's how it is."

Liverpool manager talks about Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to join Manchester City in the coming few days as he has decided not to renew his Juventus contract. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was inevitably asked about the move.

Klopp said that he would witness this transfer as a football fan first.

"I watch that as a football supporter and have no more knowledge about it. It's obviously not a business for the future, it's for now and immediately."

Jurgen Klopp also conveyed that signing big-money superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo is not how Liverpool work. According to the German, the Reds build and develop a team instead.

"But there must be other ways. You still need to develop as a team, as a club, and that's what we do."

