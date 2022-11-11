"I don't expect this" - Surprise result predicted for Newcastle United vs Chelsea by Chris Sutton

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted the Blues' poor form will continue when they face Newcastle United away in the Premier League on Saturday (November 12).

The Blues are winless in their previous four league games, losing their last two against Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal. They also lost 2-0 against Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup on November 9.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been in sensational form and are currently on a four-game win streak in the Premier League. They beat Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup on penalties on November 9.

The Magpies are currently third in the league table, six points above the seventh-placed Blues, who have a game in hand.

Sutton believes their brilliant run will continue against Chelsea on Saturday. In his column for the BBC, he wrote:

"Chelsea were very disappointing against Arsenal last weekend. The Gunners looked like a side who had an identity - while the Blues didn't appear to have a clear idea of what they would do when they came forward, or link up well at all."

He added:

"Newcastle will stay in the top four whatever happens in this game, and they must be delighted with their recent results that have put them there, as well as the way they have been playing. I think we will see more of the same here. I don't expect this to be a high-scoring game, but I am backing the Magpies to make it five league wins in a row."

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea

Chelsea manager Graham Potter gives his thoughts on defeat to Manchester City

The Blues lost 1-0 against Arsenal in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on November 6. They were quite poor on the evening, lacking any intensity, and made just five attempts on goal.

Against Manchester City on Wednesday, Chelsea were much better, making 15 attempts on goal with five being on target. Even though they lost 2-0, Graham Potter saw some improvement from the Arsenal game, as he said (via Football.London):

“I thought there were quite a few positives. Obviously, we’re disappointed with the result but in terms of how we played, we created some good chances, there was a better structure and performance level."

He added:

"The team looked closer to what we want it to look like [compared to Arsenal]. The boys had great courage and they tried against a top team. Their goalkeeper got man of the match and I think that tells a little bit of the story. But overall, I think it was a step forward for us.”

Chelsea reached the final of the Carabao Cup last season but were defeated by Liverpool on penalties.

