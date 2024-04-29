“I feel like I’m disrespecting them” - Real Madrid star on addressing Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in unique manner

Turkish midfielder Arda Guler, who joined Real Madrid last summer, recently said that he doesn't call Luka Modric and Toni Kroos by their first names alone as it feels disrespectful.

Guler joined Los Blancos from Turkish side Fenerbahce in a deal reportedly worth €20 million. The 19-year-old is considered one of the most promising attacking talents in European football.

Speaking about his relationship with teammates Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the youngster said (via @MadridXtra on X):

"I can't call him Luka, I can't call him Toni, they are older. I learned this in my family. I feel like I'm disrespecting them. I call Toni brother and Modric brother. That's why they started calling me brother."

Guler has scored two goals in six league appearances this season as his game-time is being managed carefully by manager Carlo Ancelotti. In Los Blancos' most recent La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad on April 26, the 19-year-old scored the game's only goal in the 29th minute.

Following the young Turkish talent's winning goal, Carlo Ancelotti addressed the transfer rumors about the player and said (via ESPN):

"Arda will be a very important player for us in the future. There's no doubt he stays with us next year. He has extraordinary quality and a great gift, which is his talent."

Real Madrid are at the top of the La Liga table with 84 points from 33 matches and need just four points from their remaining five fixtures to claim the league title.

Real Madrid set to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semifinals

Following the 4-3 win on penalties against Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid will face six-time champions Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

The clubs last met in the Champions League in the 2017-18 season, where Los Blancos secured a 4-3 win on aggregate in the semifinals stage. The European giants have faced each other 26 times in the past, with Real Madrid winning 12 and Bayern winning 11. Three matches ended in draw.

The first leg of the semifinal is slated for April 30 at the Allianz Arena, with the second leg to be played on May 8 at the Santiago Bernabeu.