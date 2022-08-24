"I feel like that's what they're missing" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Chelsea to ditch £60m Anthony Gordon deal to address another weak link in squad

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has told talkSPORT that Chelsea should abandon their pursuit of Everton attacker Anthony Gordon to sign the next Didier Drogba.

The Blues are heavily linked with a move for Gordon, with the English youngster reportedly telling Everton he wants the move.

Thomas Tuchel's side are prepared to offer £50 million plus add-ons for the Everton forward, who managed four goals and three assists in 40 appearances last season.

However, Agbonlahor believes Chelsea are making a mistake in targeting Gordon and should look to find the next Drogba instead.

He said:

"[The Gordon deal] just doesn't make sense. Everyone's shocked, you look at social media and you usually get a feel for it. £60m is quite a lot, I've watched him quite a lot. He's a young lad, he's played for the under-21s, he's going to keep improving. It just seems very strange from Chelsea."

Agbonlahor has also commented on the Blues' pursuit of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Reports claim that the west London club will seal a deal for the Gabonese striker this coming week:

"Surely that £60m could go out, I don't know what strikers are available, but go out and get that top No 9 that they need. Aubameyang's a good player but he wasn't at his best form at Arsenal, Barcelona are going to let him go."

The former Villa striker believes Tuchel's side need to look at finding the next Drogba or Diego Costa:

"They need a Diego Costa, a Drogba, Chelsea. I feel like that's what they're missing. I look at Sterling and Havertz, they need someone to play off."

Chelsea should consider move for Brentford striker

Toney would be a good piece of business

Tuchel's side have ran into problems at the start of the season, not boasting a proven goalscorer in their side.

The German tactician is using the likes of Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling in a false 9 role and it just hasn't quite worked.

The side's recent 3-0 thrashing to Leeds United was disappointing from a defensive perspective.

But in attack, the Blues boasted little to no threat in front of goal and this is problematic for Tuchel.

Agbonlahor alludes to a lack of target men being available on the market although Chelsea needn't look further than in London.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has impressed this season and his hold-up play holds similarities to that of Drogba.

The English striker has managed two goals and three assists in four appearances for the Bees.

He has three years left on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

