“I would not feel offended” - Robert Lewandowski’s old comments on accepting 2020 Ballon d'Or resurface as France Football consider huge twist

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's comments from April about accepting the 2020 Ballon d'Or at a later stage have resurfaced on the internet, amid potential talks of France Football giving him the award retrospectively.

In an interview with SportBild in April 2024, Lewandowski said it would a great honor for him to accept the 2020 Ballon d'Or four years later.

"Let's put it this way: if I received the 2020 Ballon d'Or four years later, I would not feel offended. It would be a great honor and I would accept the award." the Polish striker said.

Robert Lewandowski had also mentioned that 2020 and 2021 were the best years in his career and he believed it would have been his chance to win the coveted award in one of the two years.

"2020 and 2021 were the best years of my career. A friend recently sent me a statistic: I scored 100 goals in 85 games. Of course, I would have liked to receive the Ballon d’Or award one day. It’s not that I’m angry or wistful because this trophy is still missing. But my feeling is that it would have been my turn in one of the two years." Lewa said.

The former Bayern striker had won the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the German cup with Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season, scoring 55 goals and assisting 10 in 47 appearances across all competitions. He also won the FIFA Men's Best Player award in 2020.

The Polish striker was widely considered to be the unparalleled winner of the highest honor in professional winner that season, but the award was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on football.

It resumed in the following year in 2021, but Lionel Messi won the award that season following Argentina's triumph in the 2021 Copa America. However, according to a recent report by Spanish media outlet SPORT, Lewandowski could reportedly be given his due credit retrospectively.

Lionel Messi believed Robert Lewandowski deserved the 2020 Ballon d'Or

Although Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d'Or, the Argentine firmly believed that Robert Lewandowski deserved the award in the previous season.

In his acceptance speech in the ceremony, Messi admitted that the Barcelona striker should have won the award in 2020. He was also of the opinion that France Football should honor him with the award.

"I'd like to mention Robert, it's been a real honour to compete with him. Everyone knows and we agree that you were the winner last year. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d'Or, you deserved it." Messi said.

The Polish striker left Bayern Munich in 2022 to join Messi's former club, Barcelona. It remains to be seen whether Robert receives the 2020 award restrospectively, which would be the first time in history a player would receive the coveted France Football award after four years.