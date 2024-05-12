"This is nonsense" - Barcelona superstar's agent shuts down rumors linking client with summer exit from the club

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has rubbished suggestions he could leave Camp Nou this summer. The Pole's future has been the subject of speculation amid the Catalans' trophyless season.

Zahavi spoke to Polish journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk and denied talk of a possible departure before Lewandowski's contract expires in June 2026. He said (via Football Espana):

"This is nonsense. He wants to play one more year in Catalonia. He has signed a four-year contract."

Lewandowski, 35, joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in July 2022 for €45 million. He finished La Liga top scorer in the 2022-23 season as the Blaugrana went on to win the title for the first time since 2019.

However, the veteran frontman has struggled to somewhat replicate his form from last season in the ongoing one. He's managed 24 goals and nine assists in 45 games across competitions.

Barca have reportedly been contemplating a sale because of Lewandowski's contract which sees his salary increase next year. Xavi thinks the 10-time Bundesliga champion will be able to regain his best levels.

Lewandowski discussed his future last month and he was clear about where he saw his future (via the report above):

"It’s clear for me, I’m gonna stay at Barcelona next season. One day somebody writes one thing, next day it is completely opposite. For me everything is clear."

Expand Tweet

Lewandowski will end a season trophyless for the first time since 2013. His side have surrendered their La Liga crown to Real Madrid.

Barcelona will reportedly have to pay Bayern Munich €1.25m if Robert Lewandowski finds two more goals

Robert Lewandowski will cost Barcelona money if he scores more goals.

Lewandowski sits fourth in La Liga's Pichichi race with four games of the season left. The Blaugrana face Real Sociedad (May 12), Almeria (May 16), Rayo Vallecano (May 19) and Sevilla (May 25). The Poland international trails top scorer Girona's Artem Dovbyk by three goals.

The prolific Barcelona forward may be gunning for a Pichichi win to finish the season on a high but this would come at a cost for his club. AS' Javi Miguel (via Barca Universal) reports that the Catalans will have to pay his former club Bayern €1.25 million if Lewandowski scores two more goals this season.

There is a clause in his contract that requires Barca to pay the Bavarians that amount if the Pole scores more than 25 goals per season. The Bundesliga giants put their foot down in negotiations in the summer of 2022 and secured a very clever deal.

Expand Tweet

Lewandowski netted 33 goals in 46 games across competitions last season. The Catalans paid €1.25 million to Bayern at the end of that campaign.