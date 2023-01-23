"I was not as forceful as I should have been" - Barcelona manager Xavi apologizes for his words about Dani Alves 

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has apologized for his comments on Dani Alves' arrest following sexual assault allegations.

While speaking at a press conference ahead of Barca's La Liga clash with Getafe, Xavi said had expressed his 'shock' at the news.

He had said (via Barca Universal):

“It is difficult to comment on a situation like this. I am surprised, shocked, in a state of ‘shock’. It is a matter of justice. Justice will rule whatever it is.”

total Barça @totalBarca Xavi, on Dani Alves:



🗣"I'm surprised, shocked. In a state of shock. It's a matter of justice and the courts will now decide. I really have no other comments. As for Dani, I feel very bad for him. Shocked. I can't say more.” Xavi, on Dani Alves:🗣"I'm surprised, shocked. In a state of shock. It's a matter of justice and the courts will now decide. I really have no other comments. As for Dani, I feel very bad for him. Shocked. I can't say more.” https://t.co/w71DsAZhlg

The Spaniard, who faced a wave of criticism for his comments about Dani Alves, apologized on Sunday (January 22) following Barcelona's 1-0 win against Getafe. He said (as quoted by AS):

“What I said was misinterpreted, or I was not as forceful as I should have been, but it is important that I explain myself. It is a difficult and delicate subject. Yesterday I ignored the victim, but I want to make it clear that any act of gender-based violence or rape must be condemned, whether Dani or anyone else does it.”

He added:

“I feel bad that Dani could have done it, but on this issue you have to be very strong. Yesterday I was not very lucky with my words and I apologise. I know that my voice is very important, because I represent a club like Barça. I am truly sorry, it has not been a pleasant day for me.”

Dani Alves denies sexual assault claims, asks to retestify after being imprisoned

Dani Alves has denied all accusations of sexual assault.

A 39-year-old woman has claimed that Dani Alves had sexually assaulted her in a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30. The Brazilian, who has been taken into custody and is being held without bail, has denied all accusations.

While the former Barcelona player has admitted that he was present at the nightclub, he insisted that he did not invade anyone’s personal space. He stated that the allegations have only been made to malign his image.

He said (via ABC Espana):

“Yes, I was there in that nightclub. I was with a lot of people hanging out and dancing. Everyone that knows me knows that I love to dance but never invading any personal space. I don't know who that woman is. They're doing this to hurt me and to hurt my people.”

Barstool Football @StoolFootball BREAKING:



Dani Alves has been sent to prison without any option of bail. BREAKING:Dani Alves has been sent to prison without any option of bail. 🚨 BREAKING:Dani Alves has been sent to prison without any option of bail. https://t.co/sF28OX1VNy

The 39-year-old has now reportedly asked to testify in court in front of a judge once again. It is believed that he wants to clear up his story and address any inconsistencies that may have caused the judge to deny him bail. However, it is not clear if this request will be granted.

Alves, who was playing for Mexico's Club Universidad Nacional, commonly known as Pumas, when the allegations came to light, saw his contract terminated following his arrest.

Poll : 0 votes