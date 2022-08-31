"I am going to have the best players with me" - 26-year-old Spanish superstar confirms his decision to join PSG as Ligue 1 giants complete another marquee signing

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) latest high-profile signing Fabian Ruiz has stated that he is 'proud' and 'delighted' to be joining the Parisians.

PSG confirmed Ruiz's arrival from S.S.C. Napoli via an official statement on their website on August 31. The 26-year-old is the Ligue 1 giants' third major midfield addition of the summer after Vitinha and Renato Sanches.

Ruiz recently spoke to PSG TV about his decision to move to the Parc des Princes and said (as quoted by PSG Talk):

“I am delighted to join Paris Saint-Germain. It is great for me to start this new stage of my career in this country. And I am proud to be joining one of the best clubs in Europe with the best players in the world. It’s a really exciting challenge.”

The Spaniard went on to add that he will try to be at his very best from day one as he will be in a squad filled with some of the best players in the world:

“It’s always a huge challenge to join a big club, because it forces you to give your best. I’m going to have the best players with me and this incredible club to play for, so I’m going to have to be at my best every day to live up to the club.

“Being able to share a dressing room with the best players in the world is something to be proud of.”

Ruiz spent four years with Napoli, having joined them from Real Betis in 2018. He scored 22 goals and laid out 15 assists in 166 matches across all competitions. The midfielder only had one year left on his deal in Naples before he signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ruiz lifted only one trophy with Napoli, winning the Coppa Italia in the 2019-20 season. He stated that he is keen to add to his trophy cabinet after joining the Parisians and said:

“I want to be seen to give my best every time I step on the pitch. I hope to win as many titles as possible, because I think this club really deserves to be at the top. I want to show that I come with commitment, the desire to work and with the right mindset. I think that’s the most important thing for a player.”

PSG have had a busy summer transfer window

The arrival of Luis Campos and new boss Christophe Galtier has led to PSG being extremely active in the ongoing transfer window.

The club have let go of Angel Di Maria, Xavi Simons, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Thilo Kehrer and Alphonse Areola on free transfers. Georginio Wijnaldum, Colin Dagba and Ander Herrera have departed the club on loan.

They have added Vitinha, Sanches, Nordi Mukiele, Hugo Ekitike and Ruiz to their squad, while Pablo Sarabia has returned after his loan spell.

Galtier's side have gotten off to a great start on the pitch as well. PSG lifted the Trophees des Champions to begin the campaign and are unbeaten after four Ligue 1 fixtures, with three wins and a draw.

