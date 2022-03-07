“I have a good relationship with Raiola" - Joan Laporta provides update on Barcelona's pursuit of Erling Haaland 

Barcelona fans will begin to get excited following comments made by club president Joan Laporta amidst the La Liga side's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Recent reports have suggested Barcelona manager Xavi and technical director Jordi Cruyff have met with Haaland in Germany to discuss a move to the Nou Camp for the striker. Laporta has added to the speculation surrounding a potential transfer by noting the relationship he has with a key player in any move that Haaland makes this summer.

Mino Raiola is the man behind Haaland's future, with the agent negotiating with various teams as interest in the striker heats up ahead of the summer.

Laporta is quoted by SPORT as confirming the meeting between the major Barca chiefs and the 22-year-old forward, saying (via Barca Universal):

“That is none of my business. It’s a conversation between sportsmen without any type of negotiation.”

He was quick to add that no negotiations had taken place, saying:

“I deny that there’s been any type of negotiation for Haaland,"

But when asked about his relationship with Raiola, the president said:

“I have a good relationship with Raiola, but if I want a player, I have to speak with their club.”

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz Joan Laporta's offer to Erling Haaland:



1st year: €20m.

2nd year: €30m.

3rd year: €40m.

4th/5th year: €50m-€55m.



• Laporta wants a 5-year contract, Raiola wants 3+2.



• Raiola tells Haaland's father that Erling must play for Barça.

#FCB



Could Erling Haaland be heading to Barcelona

Raiola holds all the cards in the pursuit for Haaland

Despite Laporta's quick move to shoot down suggestions of negotiations taking place, the fact that he confirmed a meeting between Barca bosses and Haaland speaks volumes.

The signing of the forward, who has 80 goals in 79 games for Borussia Dortmund, is one that is sure to be at the top of a huge list of transfers this summer.

Barcelona's La Liga rivals Real Madrid, Premier League leaders Manchester City and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have all been touted with a move for the Norweigan.

The striker has a €75 million release clause with Dortmund and many of the aforementioned clubs are willing to sanction a move.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Xavi was asked about meeting with Erling Haaland ... Xavi was asked about meeting with Erling Haaland ... 👀 https://t.co/BMxWXwVp3F

The difficulty in the move stems from Raiola's involvement alongside the player's father.

Get Football News France reports that the duo stand to make earnings from any potential move, making the deal rise to around €300 million euros with agent fees with Raiola looking to pocket up to €20 million.

But Laporta's comments will encourage Barca fans as the club looks to pull off a huge signing that could change the dynamics of the Spanish league for years to come.

Real Madrid have been linked with PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and the player is said to be keen on a move.

Should Barcelona manage to sign Haaland, we could see the two do battle in a similar vein to that of when footballing greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo clashed.

