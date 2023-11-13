"I got a text from Chelsea" - Alan Shearer says Blues contacted him after criticism about Nicolas Jackson

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has revealed that he received a message from Chelsea staff after his criticism of Nicolas Jackson. The pundit has made a U-turn on his claims about the Senegalese striker.

Shearer laid into Jackson for his lack of movement after the Blues' 2-0 loss to Brentford on October 28. He insisted that the striker was not confident and sometimes looked out of place on the pitch.

However, the Englishman now has a different opinion of Jackson after his impressive performance in Chelsea's thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, November 12. He said on The Rest is Football podcast (as quoted by The Mirror):

"I mean the game just had everything from start to finish. It was entertaining and there were so many impressive performances, particularly from the guys in a Chelsea shirt. Jackson I agree, I was critical of his lack of movement a few weeks ago."

The Premier League legend then opened up about the club's staff reaching out to him in response to his previous comments. Shearer added:

"I got a text from Chelsea to say that they didn’t think it was over the top and that they have been working on one or two things in and around that. He was a lot better today and full of confidence after what happened earlier in the week and that showed today."

Following their draw against Manchester City, the Blues are tenth in the Premier League table with four wins, draws, and losses each this season.

"Showed the mentality" - Mauricio Pochettino assesses Chelsea's performance after Manchester City draw

Chelsea's 4-4 draw with Manchester City featured goals galore and exceptional determination from the Blues. The west London outfit came from behind three times in the encounter.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring with a penalty at the quarter-hour mark, followed by Thiago Silva's equalizer just four minutes later. The Blues took the lead for the first time in the encounter through Raheem Sterling in the 37th minute.

Manuel Akanji then scored a header in added time of the first half before the Norwegian striker grabbed his brace shortly after the commencement of the second.

Nicolas Jackson made things level once again at 3-3 after finding the back of the net in the 67th minute. Rodri then scored what seemed to be the match-winner in the 86th minute.

However, Armando Broja was fouled by Ruben Dias in stoppage time as Chelsea earned the chance to find a late equalizer with a penalty. Cole Palmer did exactly that as he stepped up to the spot and slammed it into the back of the net.

Pochettino heaped praise on his side for their incredible mentality in multiple moments of adversity and said after the match (via football.london):

"Showed the character, showed the mentality and that we also had tools to go for the goal and to dominate and the capacity to create chances. I think it's important today, start to build our confidence in the way we are working, it's not to translate into how we are going to compete in the future."