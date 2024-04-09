“I have great respect for him” - Barcelona boss Xavi insists there’s no bad blood between himself and PSG star ahead of UCL clash 

Barcelona manager Xavi is adamant that there are no issues between himself and Ousmane Dembele as the La Liga giants prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Dembele will be making his first appearance against Barca tomorrow (April 10) since leaving last summer. The two European giants meet at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.

The 26-year-old French attacker made a controversial move to PSG in a €50 million deal. Barcelona were left without a replacement for the 43-cap France international due to their difficult financial situation. He drew the ire of the Camp Nou faithful due to the manner of his exit.

However, Xavi has downplayed suggestions that he holds a frosty relationship with the Frenchman. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Ousmane Dembele and I sent each other a message after the draw, we said we would see each other in Paris. I have great respect for him, he decided to join PSG, it was a challenge for him."

Dembele has made a topsy-turvy start to his Parisian career, registering one goal and 13 assists in 34 games across competitions. He's part of Luis Enrique's side who sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The former Barcelona star endured injury issues throughout his time at Camp Nou. He joined the Catalan giants from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for €135 million, making him the La Liga heavyweights' second-most-expensive signing in history.

Jules Kounde explains what Barcelona need to do to stop PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Jules Kounde is prepared for PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona's hopes of beating PSG and reaching the Champions League semifinals may rest on how they deal with Kylian Mbappe. The France captain is in red-hot form, bagging 39 goals and nine assists in 40 games across competitions.

Mbappe, 25, is heavily expected to join Barca's rivals Real Madrid this summer but will be eager to achieve European glory beforehand. He may also want to give the Blaugrana a warning of what to expect when he arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jules Kounde plays alongside Mbappe in the France national team and he's aware of the collective effort it will take to keep him at bay. The Barcelona defender said (via Football Espana):

"Mbappe is a differential player. I share a shirt with him in the national team and he’s the one who makes the difference. We are going to try to stop him, we will see how we approach the game with the coach."

Mbappe has shone in Europe's elite club competition this season, registering six goals in eight games. He has faced Barca just twice during his career but has scored four goals.

