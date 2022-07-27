“I grew up watching Chelsea” - Bayern Munich star reveals he was a Blues supporter as a child

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has revealed that he used to support Chelsea as a child in an interview with ESPN.

The Canadian left-back was asked which English side he supports, to which the 21-year-old replied (via The Sun):

"I mean... I grew up watching Chelsea.... so Chelsea."

Davies has flourished for Bayern Munich ever since he arrived at the Allianz Arena in 2019 from Major League Soccer side Vancouver for £9 million.

The Canadian has made 115 appearances for Bayern, scoring 5 goals whilst providing 18 assists.

Interestingly, the Blues might be on the lookout for a new left-back, with question marks over the future of Marcos Alonso.

Reports claim he is on the brink of joining Barcelona, leaving Thomas Tuchel's side in stark need of a replacement.

It is unlikely to be former Blues supporter Davies though, as he is a huge part of Bayern's defensive set-up at the Allianz Arena.

He will be joined in Julian Nagelsmann's side's defense next season by Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who has joined from Juventus for £60.3 million.

A heart issue plagued Davies' campaign last time out with the condition meaning he missed 12 games for Bayern.

The Canadian lifted his fourth Bundesliga title last season and at the age of just 21, many are touting him to become an all-time great left-back.

Chelsea need to sort out their defensive situation after missing out on Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich

Alot for Thomas Tuchel to ponder

Chelsea were reportedly the frontrunners to sign Matthijs de Ligt earlier in the transfer window but the Dutchman opted to move to Bayern Munich.

The Blues did have success in their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly, who arrived from Napoli for £34.2 million, signing a four-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side are still eyeing another centre-back signing.

They will continue with their operation in replacing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The duo joined Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively as free agents this summer following the expiration of their contracts.

Tuchel's side seem to have missed out on Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to Barcelona.

Spanish journalist Miquel Blazques reports that Barca have managed to hijack the Blues' potential deal for the French 23-year-old.

It leaves question marks over who Tuchel and his side target next, with the west London club seemingly running out of options.

Alongside this, there is uncertainty not only over the future of Marcos Alonso but also skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, as per Fabrizio Romano.

