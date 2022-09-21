"I heard that from my agent" - 25-year-old Chelsea man opens up on Liverpool's interest in him this summer 

Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria has opened up on speculation that Liverpool were interested in signing him this past summer.

The Swiss international joined the Blues on transfer deadline day from Juventus on a season-long loan with the option to buy for £30 million.

However, Zakaria may have headed to the north of England to join Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp in stark need of midfield reinforcements.

Thiago Alcantara incurred a hamstring injury during the Reds' opening game of the season. Jordan Henderson then picked up a knock on the week of deadline day.

It left Klopp scrambling for a replacement with time lacking. Liverpool did sign a Juventus midfielder in Arthur Melo on a season-long loan.

Zakaria has been discussing his move to Chelsea with German outlet Blick:

“It all happened very quickly. I didn’t know a move to Chelsea was possible until six hours before the end of the transfer window. I packed my things and waited for the contract to be signed. I then did the medical check in Turin and it went through. It was very close.”

Zakaria then opened up on the Anfield side's interest in him:

“I heard that from my agent, but in the end it was Chelsea, and I think I’ll be happier in England than in Turin."

The former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder is yet to make an appearance for the west London club.

He encountered a difficult spell at Juventus, having arrived from Monchengladbach in January for £7.74 million.

Zakaria made 15 appearances for Juve, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

However, it was clear that the midfielder was falling down the pecking order under Massimilliano Allegri at the Allianz Stadium.

Chelsea and Liverpool will have midfield decisions to make

Klopp and Potter will have to decide whether to keep the midfield duo

Both Zakaria and Arthur's loan deals will expire at the end of the season and it will be intriguing to see whether both Chelsea and Liverpool make the moves permanent.

There have been reports that Klopp has already grown frustrated with the Brazilian midfielder, which casts doubt over his future at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Zakaria was signed with Thomas Tuchel in charge but didn't play a single minute under the German tactician.

Tuchel has been succeeded by Graham Potter and there is no indication that Zakaria will be used or wanted by the former Brighton & Hove Albion head coach.

The two Premier League heavyweights may also have other targets in mind with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice perhaps being in their sights.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Chelsea are set to enter the battle for Manchester United and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham. The Blues are keen to bolster their midfield and see the Borussia Dortmund star as the perfect fit. dlvr.it/SYThp3 Chelsea are set to enter the battle for Manchester United and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham. The Blues are keen to bolster their midfield and see the Borussia Dortmund star as the perfect fit. dlvr.it/SYThp3

