"I heard about it" - Chelsea star Kai Havertz comments on Bayern Munich rumours

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has commented on speculation linking him with a move to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

The German was reportedly viewed as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, with the Polish striker having joined Barcelona.

Havertz has commented on rumors that he could have arrived at the Allianz Arena, saying (via iMiaSanMia):

"I heard about it on Instagram (laughs). I cannot say anything about it - there was nothing at all. There were no talks"

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £72 million, signing a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

He had left Leverkusen as one of Europe's most highly regarded young talents, having managed 46 goals and 31 assists in 150 appearances.

However, Havertz had a difficult debut season in west London, with his first campaign having been marred by a COVID-19 infection.

The German made 45 appearances, scoring nine goals whilst contributing eight assists.

However, he did go down in Chelsea's history books as he scored the winner in the 1-0 UEFA Champions League final victory over Manchester City.

His sophomore season saw the Blues a less impressive side which coincided with Havertz having to play in a false 9 role.

There are question marks over the former Leverkusen forward given his price-tag with many still believing he is yet to live up to it.

A move to Bayern does seem unlikely given that the Bundesliga champions are flourishing even without Lewandowski.

The arrival of Sadio Mane from Liverpool seems to have boosted Julian Nagelsmann's side.

The Bavarians have won three games on the bounce, scoring an astounding 15 goals in the process.

Chelsea's form is a stark contrast with Thomas Tuchel's side boasting just one win, a draw and a defeat.

Chelsea forward Havertz can't live off of Champions League final goal

The finest moment of the German's career

Havertz talent is undeniable with the German a real threat in attack, boasting a 6"2 frame whilst being agile.

The young forward has been seen endlessly running off the ball in the Blues' first three fixtures this season.

However, it is perhaps his lack of goal contributions that are alarming, with many having expected him to become a top star in quick fashion.

Young attacker's do tend to need time adapting to Premier League football but doubts are now being raised over Havertz's role in Tuchel's side.

The German was part of the Chelsea team that were thrashed 3-0 by Leeds United last time out.

He will be hoping to bounce back with the Blues when they face Leicester City on August 27.

