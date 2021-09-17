“I hope they find solutions” – Tuchel breaks silence over Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation at Chelsea 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hopes to find middle ground between Antonio Rudiger, the club, and his agent over a proposed new contract.

The German wants a solution to come quickly but has admitted that the situation will depend on the player, the coaches and the agent, suggesting it could take time. The Chelsea manager told reporters at a press conference:

"No, I hope they find the solutions. These things are not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. It's between the club, player and agent. We hope they find a solution."

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



PSG and Real Madrid interested: Tuchel addresses Rudiger's contract: "No, I hope they find the solutions. These things are not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. It's between the club, player and agent. We hope they find a solution."PSG and Real Madrid interested: goal.com/en/news/psg-re… Tuchel addresses Rudiger's contract: "No, I hope they find the solutions. These things are not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. It's between the club, player and agent. We hope they find a solution."



PSG and Real Madrid interested: goal.com/en/news/psg-re…

Antonio Rudiger has been a major staple in Chelsea's side under Tuchel. The 28-year-old defender played a vital role in the Blues' Champions League triumph last season.

However, the German's contract situation has been very delicate. Rudiger has entered the final year of his Chelsea contract and talks between the club and the player have been taking a lot longer than expected. According to Goal, if Chelsea fail to offer Rudiger a new deal, European giants like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the German on a pre-contract in January.

However, according to the aforementioned source, Antonio Rudiger would be happy to stay at Chelsea if the contract demands are met.

Chelsea could still move in for Jules Kounde despite Antonio Rudiger situation

Regardless of Antonio Rudiger's contract scenario at Chelsea, the Blues are still interested in signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after failing to land him in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea submitted an offer, which was turned down by Sevilla as it did not match the Kounde's release clause. According to reports, Kounde has a release clause of around £68 million which Sevilla are determined to get if they want to let their star defender leave in January.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



New contracts are priority for Chelsea since months. 👇🏻 twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Priority to Saúl talks [loan with buy option] and Koundé deal [waiting for Zouma] now. Chelsea have meetings already scheduled in the next weeks/months to discuss many contract extensions. Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen, N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho are in the list. 🔵 #CFC Priority to Saúl talks [loan with buy option] and Koundé deal [waiting for Zouma] now. Chelsea have meetings already scheduled in the next weeks/months to discuss many contract extensions. Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen, N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho are in the list. 🔵 #CFC



Priority to Saúl talks [loan with buy option] and Koundé deal [waiting for Zouma] now. Talks ongoing with Antonio Rudiger who asks for increased salary. Agreement almost ready with Andreas Christensen. No official talks started yet with Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté - but both are on the list. 🔵 #CFC New contracts are priority for Chelsea since months. 👇🏻 #Chelsea Talks ongoing with Antonio Rudiger who asks for increased salary. Agreement almost ready with Andreas Christensen. No official talks started yet with Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté - but both are on the list. 🔵 #CFC



New contracts are priority for Chelsea since months. 👇🏻 #Chelsea twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Antonio Rudiger will have plenty of options if he decides to leave Chelsea on a free transfer. Joining Paris Saint-Germain will be a tempting option where he will get a chance to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could offer Rudiger a good salary and the prospect of playing for one of the biggest clubs in world football. Los Blancos have recently sold the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane and will need new defenders sooner rather than later.

Also Read

You may also like: Paul Merson predictions for Tottenham vs Chelsea and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Nived Zenith