"I hope to go with a victory" - Chelsea star makes claim ahead of Premier League clash with Manchester City

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has said that he would like to beat his Manchester City compatriot on Sunday ahead of reuniting for Argentina duty next week.

The Blues take on Premier League leaders City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Mauricio Pochettino's side are tenth in the standings after 11 games, 12 points behind the Cityzens (27).

In the upcoming international break, Argentina take on Uruguay (home) on Friday before travelling to Brazil five days later. Fernandez, who joined the Blues in January on a then British record £110 million fee, said about his shared journey with Alvarez to the Premier League:

“We've talked a little (about the match), said Fernandez (as per Albiceleste Talk). We both know it's going to be a good game. It's been a journey. ... We started together at River... We're both very proud to have reached the Premier League, the best league in the world.

“Immediately after the match, we will travel together to Argentina to join the national team. So I hope to go with a victory.”

La Albiceleste have had a perfect qualifying campaign, winning all four games to sit five points clear of second-placed Uruguay in the CONMEBOL standings.

How have Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Manchester City's Julian Alvarez fared this season?

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez

Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez have experienced contrasting fortunes with Chelsea and Manchester City respectively this season.

Fernandez, 22, has scored once in 13 games across competitions but none in 10 Premier League outings, with the Blues losing thrice. His lone goal of the campaign came against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup, where Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have reached the quarterfinals.

Contrast that with the 23-year-old City striker Alvarez, who has had a sparkling campaign for Pep Guardiola's side.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged a rich haul of seven goals and five assists in 17 outings across competitions. That includes four goals and as many assists in 11 Premier League games, with City winning nine of them.