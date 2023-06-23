"I hope Kylian Mbappe wins many Ballon d'Ors" - Real Madrid legend expresses his admiration for the PSG superstar

Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane wants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or as speculation grows over his future.

Mbappe is being heavily linked with a move to Madrid after informing the Parisians he won't be extending his contract. The Frenchman's current deal expires next year and he has no interest in triggering the one-year option he has in his contract.

This has led to the 24-year-old being touted for a move to Real Madrid. Reports claim that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has found an agreement with PSG over a €250 million deal.

Zidane, who was both a player and coach at the Santiago Bernabeu has lavished praise on his compatriot. The iconic Frenchman wants to see Mbappe go on to win the Ballon d'Or, telling Telefoot (via Madrid Xtra):

"I hope Kylian Mbappé wins many Ballon d'Ors, I follow him, and I admire him."

Kylian Mbappe is among the frontrunners for the 2023 Ballon d'Or following a stellar year for club and country. He bagged 41 goals and 10 assists for PSG as they went on to win the Ligue 1 title.

The newly-appointed France captain was also a standout performer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He finished with the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals and providing two assists in eight World Cup games.

Kylian Mbappe holds Zidane in high regard. He defended the former Real Madrid manager when he was criticized by former French Football president Noel Le Grant last year.

Le Graet claimed that he wouldn't take a call from Zidane regarding potentially becoming Les Blues boss. Mbappe reacted to this with a tweet:

"Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that."

Zidane won the Ballon d'Or in 1998 and clearly wants Kylian Mbappe to follow in his footsteps. A move to Los Blancos may give him the perfect opportunity to do so.

France legend Alain Giresse backs PSG's Kylian Mbappe for the Ballon d'Or but snubs Real Madrid star

Real Madrid's Vinicius didn't get a mention from Giresse.

Kylian Mbappe has been backed to rival his former PSG teammate Lionel Messi for the 2023 Ballon d'Or. France legend Alain Giresse has tipped the attacking duo as frontrunners for the accolade, saying:

"It’s difficult, I don’t see any others. A favourite? Messi-Mbappe, it will be played between the two."

Messi, 35, similarly to Mbappe, was in scintillating form over the past year, finally winning the FIFA World Cup. He did so with Argentina in Qatar at the end of last year.

The Argentine great scored seven goals and provided three assists in eight World Cup games. He won the Golden Ball for his displays in the Middle East. The legendary forward also bagged 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 matches across competitions for PSG.

Giresse also namedropped Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne as candidates. However, he snubbed Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior who has enjoyed a phenomenal past year.

The Brazilian scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 51 games across competitions for Madrid last season. However, Los Blancos failed to win the La Liga title and crashed out of the Champions League in the semifinals.

