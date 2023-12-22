"I hope they start their fantastic competition with only two clubs" - UEFA president makes bold claim as Super League win legal battle

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has made bold claims that teams in support of the Super League are unaware of what they are walking into.

Speaking to TNT Sports (via Madrid Zone) in a press conference, Ceferin aimed a cheeky dig at Real Madrid and Barcelona, dubbing them the "only two clubs" that will potentially be a part of the competition.

"We will not try to stop them (Real Madrid and Barcelona). Even before, we never tried to stop them.

"They can create whatever they want, I hope they start their fantastic competition with only two clubs.

"I hope they know what they are doing, which I'm not so sure about."

President Ceferin's comments came after the European Court of Justice deemed FIFA and UEFA's intervention with the formation of the Super League as an 'action against competition law'. (via Sky Sports)

However, once the league was cleared, reports emerged that it would be launched as early as 2025, with A22 Sports even releasing a clip explaining the format of the competition in detail.

Ceferin also made remarks about how poorly-received the Super League was in England, with fans criticizing the competition. He also made an interesting analogy about A22 Sports, drawing comparisons with presents for Christmas.

"I've seen the press leads of English supporters calling it like… The Zombie League.

"It's close to Christmas, they saw a box under the tree and started to celebrate, but then when they opened the box they realised there was not much inside."

As of now, it is unclear whether the competition will garner enough support to be launched successfully.

Several clubs reject Super League in favor of UEFA competitions

Following the legal clearance and possible launch of the Super League in 2025, several top clubs across Europe released official statements against the venture.

Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Sevilla were among the first to speak out on the matter, with Valencia emphasizing that 'results must be earned on the pitch' rather than by segregation of clubs.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also released statements condemning the breakaway league. Parisians' president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also aimed a cheeky dig at his Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez's support of the Super League.

"It’s strange to talk about the Super League with the UEFA Champions League trophies behind you."

Finally, English clubs led by Manchester United released statements in support of UEFA competitions and the European Clubs Association (ECA).

The Red Devils' statement (via Fabrizio Romano) read:

"Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game."

Cross-town rivals Manchester City followed suit, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur releasing statements later on.