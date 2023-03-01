“I just can’t understand why" - Pundit names one key reason that might keep Chelsea out of Europe this season

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has identified one key reason that might keep Chelsea out of Europe.

The Blues have endured a dismal season and are in the midst of a horrendous run of form. They have won just two of their last 15 Premier League games and are tenth in the standings, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by 14 points. They have scored just once in their last six games across competitions.

McAvennie has said that the lack of a quality goalscorer is hurting the Blues. He also added that Kai Havertz is not a reliable goalscorer, telling Football Insider:

“I think they will sell plenty of players this summer; they’re not his players. I think that’s why Graham Potter is getting time. I just can’t understand why a club of Chelsea’s size have not got a centre-forward – I just don’t get it."

He continued:

“Kai Havertz is not for me; he might be good elsewhere but not for Chelsea – they’re desperate for a goalscorer right now. That will be their downfall if they don’t make it into Europe this season."

The ex-Celtic and Scotland attacker said that former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last summer to address the team's goalscoring woes. However, Graham Potter has not shown any faith in the former Arsenal striker.

McAvennie has questioned Aubameyang's lack of playing time under the new Blues boss:

“The last manager pinned his hopes on Aubameyang, and I don’t understand why he’s not near the team. There’s obviously something not right there, whether that be his attitude or not."

He added:

“Potter knows that he needs a centre-forward, but if Aubameyang isn’t willing to work, then he won’t be around the team and will be leaving. It seemed like his attitude was wrong at Arsenal, and he’s obviously thrown his toys out at Chelsea too."

Following his €12 million switch to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in the summer, Aubameyang has played just 856 minutes of football this season, scoring thrice.

Chelsea willing to part ways with Ben Chilwell in summer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to let Ben Chilwell depart in the summer, amid interest from Manchester City. Graham Potter's side are believed to be willing to part ways with the Englishman this summer as they need to balance their books.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, the West London club are looking to cash in on the England international in the summer.

They reportedly want €40 million for Chilwell, whom they signed from Leicester City in 2020 for a reported fee of £45 million.

Chilwell has impressed when available for the Blues, but his availability has been a major issue. The full-back has missed 53 games for the London giants following his mega-money switch from the King Power three years ago.

