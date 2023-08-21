“I know Chelsea fans will hate this" - Darren Bent insists Pochettino must bring back outcast to Blues' first team

Darren Bent has advised Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to reinstate wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku into his first team.

The Blues have made a worrying start to the new campaign, tying 1-1 with Liverpool before a humbling 3-1 defeat to 10-man West Ham United. A lack of firepower up top has been a problem for Pochettino with new signing Nicolas Jackson looking raw.

Bent has offered his take on the situation at Chelsea with regards to a lack of a goalscorer in their side. He reckons Pochettino should recall outcast Lukaku, telling talkSPORT:

"I know Chelsea fans will hate this. He's still at the football club, they need a number nine, i'm bringing back Romelu Lukaku."

His co-presenter strongly disagreed with Bent's advice for Pochettino but he went on to explain:

"What would you rather have no striker that can't score or a striker that can score?"

Bent continued, suggesting Pochettino asks Lukaku for one season. He reckons Chelsea fans will accept his return once he starts bagging goals:

"If Pochettino can have a conversation with him and say 'give me a year'... why not?" If he scores a few goals Chelsea fans will be like 'okay fair enough'. But i'd rather have him playing there than sitting doing nothing. You're paying him all this money to do what?"

Lukaku has spent the entire summer seeking a departure from Stamford Bridge. That has been the story of his second spell with the Blues as he has holds a frosty relationship with the club after criticising former manager Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

The Belgian striker spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, scoring 14 goals in 37 games across competitions. However, he has since returned to Stamford Bridge following that loan spell and a return to San Siro has been ruled out.

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter coincidentally in 2021 for a then-club record £97.5 million. However, his 2021-22 season was disappointing as he managed 15 goals in 44 games across competitions.

Chelsea boss Pochettino has already confirmed Lukaku is leaving

Lukaku has bid a permanent farewell to Inter it seems.

The Belgian frontman continues to be registered to the Premier League giants but there is seemingly no way back for him. Blues boss Pochettino made it pretty apparent that his future lies away from Stamford Bridge earlier this summer. He said (via the aforementioned source):

“It is the club and of course it is an interesting situation. When this type of decision is [made, it is] because they all agree. The player and club are working hard to try and find best solution."

He continued:

"It is obvious the decision had been made on the side of the player also. We act in consequence of the decision. The club and player are in the position they wanted.”

Lukaku did seem set to return to Inter on a permanent transfer back in June. However, the forward reportedly held private talks with rivals Juventus, and the Nerazzurri dropped all interest in him.

It remains to be seen whether the Belgian will depart before the close of the transfer window. Juve fans have protested against his potential arrival and talk of a move to the Allianz Stadium has quietened.