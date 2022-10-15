"I know City will not like it" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slams Manchester City, PSG and Newcastle, says they can do 'what they want' financially

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has pointed out the vast difference in wealth between the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Newcastle United and other clubs in Europe.

The Reds have been the closest competitors to City in the last five seasons, pipping them to the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season. They finished just a point behind Pep Guardiola's side in the 2018-19 and2021-22 campaigns.

However, Liverpool are currently 13 points behind the Cityzens, as they sit in tenth place in the standings with just ten points from eight games. The Merseyside outfit will take on the City Football Group-owned club at Anfield on Sunday (October 16).

During a pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked about how he plans to compete with Manchester City. He replied (via Mirror):

"You will not like the answer, and you all have the answer already. Nobody can compete with City. You have the best team in the world, and you put in the best striker on the market, no matter what it costs, you just do it. I know City will not like it, nobody will like it. You've asked the question but you know the answer."

He asserted that his club is devoid of the vast riches available to the likes of City, PSG and Newcastle United. He added:

"What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It is not possible. It is just clear, and again you know the answer. There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It's legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want. They will say 'yeah but we have...' but it's exactly the fact."

Klopp added that most clubs have limitations unlike Newcastle, who are owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. The German tactician concluded:

"I heard now that at Newcastle somebody (sporting director Dan Ashworth) said 'there is no ceiling for this club'. Yes! He is right. He is absolutely right. There is no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations, but other clubs have ceilings."

Liverpool made four additions to their squad this summer. They signed the likes of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Arthur Melo for a combined sum of £75 million.

Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool plan to stop Manchester City star Erling Haaland

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Manchester City striker Erlin Haaland and said that his team must aim to stop the Norwegian's supply line. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"(He is) probably best striker in the world, so we have to make sure he doesn't get many balls. That's what we will try."

He continued:

"Against City, (the fact) is if you close Haaland down with too many players, you open up gaps for all the other world-class players."

Haaland, 22, arrived at the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £51 million earlier this summer. He has registered 20 goals and three assists in just 13 appearances this season.

