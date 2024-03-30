"I don't know what he's doing" - Pundit left stunned by Chelsea star missing  'sitter' in frustrating draw with Burnley

Raheem Sterling's miss in Chelsea's 2-2 draw against 10-man Burnley at Stamford Bridge today (March 30) perplexed Kris Boyd.

The Blues were held to a disappointing draw despite playing 50 minutes with an extra man. Cole Palmer had given them the lead from the penalty spot with a magical panenka (44'). This came after French defender Lorenz Assignon was controversially given his marching orders for two bookable offenses.

Burnley equalized through Irish midfielder Josh Cullen's fabulous finish (47'). The Clarets managed to keep Chelsea at bay until Palmer bagged a brace as the hosts retook the lead (78').

That lead lasted just three minutes as Irish defender Dara O'Shea headed home an equalizer (81'). Vincent Kompany's relegation battlers proved to be difficult opposition despite being a man down.

However, Sterling had a golden opportunity to win the game for Chelsea in the 85th minute. Palmer picked the under-fire English winger out with an astute cross but somehow failed to hit the target.

Boyd couldn't believe how Sterling managed to miss while reporting on the game with Sky Sports. The former Rangers star said:

"What a sitter! Oh my days! I don't know what he's doing, it's unbelievable movement aswell. Tries to be too precise and just heads it straight past the post. What an opportunity that was."

Sterling started the game on the bench amid a poor run of form. The former Manchester City star was similarly as wasteful in his side's 4-2 win against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals (March 17).

The 29-year-old came on in the 73rd minute and set Palmer up with a clever assist for his compatriot's second of the afternoon. But, he will rue missing that late header which would likely have sealed all three points.

Mauricio Pochettino was adamant Raheem Sterling still had the backing of Chelsea fans

Raheem Sterling has been put through the wringer as of late.

Sterling's disastrous performance in Chelsea's win against Leicester earlier this month enraged the Stamford Bridge faithful. The home supporters booed the Englishman after he missed a penalty and sent a free kick into the rafters.

Pochettino defended Sterling after that game but was adamant that the fans still backed their players (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"We can't create bigger things that were emotional at some point, we need to use our experience. I really believe our fans love our players and they are going to support us. It's time to convince the fans we're in a very good way."

Sterling has appeared 37 times across competitions this season, registering eight goals and 11 assists. His future is somewhat uncertain and Chelsea are reportedly prepared to send him to the Saudi Pro League.