"I know" - Former Real Madrid player sheds light on Luka Modric's future at the club

Former Real Madrid player Predrag Mijatovic has claimed that Luka Modric wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

The former FR Yugoslavia striker, who was on Los Blancos' books between 1996 and 1999, is believed to be a close friend of the 37-year-old midfielder. He said on the El Larguero show on Cadena SER (h/t @MadridXtra on Twitter):

"I know Modrić wants to stay. His wish is to renew one more year."

The Croatia international is still going strong for club and country even in his late 30s. He captained Hrvatska in all seven of their 2022 FIFA World Cup games where they managed to win the Bronze medal.

Modric has registered five goals and three assists in 26 games across competitions for Real Madrid this term. It is clear he is still an important part of manager Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI.

However, his future beyond the summer is uncertain and he could leave the club as a free agent or announce his retirement at the end of the season. But Mijatovic's aforementioned words indicate that Modric's race isn't entirely run at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He is a living legend at the club, having won five UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles during his 10-and-a-half-year stay in Madrid. The 2018 FIFA Ballon d'Or winner recently played in his team's 2-0 La Liga win against Valencia on February 2.

Having played just 66 minutes against Los Che before being taken off, one would fancy him starting against RCD Mallorca on Sunday (February 5).

Carlo Ancelotti urges Luka Modric to retire at Real Madrid

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has urged club legends Karim Benzema and Luka Modric to retire at Real Madrid. Alongside Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Sergio Ramos, they have been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, as per El Mundo (@RMadridInfo).

Both players could leave as free agents this summer as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to add more superstars to its first-division league after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

Ancelotti, however, has stated that he wants both Benzema and Modric to be on Real Madrid's books whenever they decide to hang up their boots. He said at a press conference before his team's win against Valencia (h/t MadridUniversal):

"Benzema and Modric to Saudi Arabia? I think two legends like them have to retire at Real Madrid. They have to stay."

Karim Benzema joined Los Blancos three years before Modric. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has registered 336 goals and 162 assists in 626 appearances across competitions for the Madrid-based giants. He assisted both his team's goals against Los Che but was taken off in the 60th minute due to a fitness issue.

