"I don't know, honestly!" - 26-year-old remains coy on future amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard has refused to be drawn on questions about his future at Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have made two major additions to their defense during the ongoing summer transfer window. They have forked out over £65 million to sign Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, while 24-year-old right-back Noussair Mazraoui has been roped in on a free transfer.

De Ligt and Mazraoui's arrivals, though, signal bad news for Pavard, who can operate both as a centre-back and a right-back. There have been suggestions that Bayern Munich are open to selling the Frenchman this summer.

The 26-year-old is not short of options should he leave the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2022-23 season. Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in signing him.

As Pavard's Bayern Munich future continues to be in the air, he was asked about the same following the club's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. The defender remained coy on the matter, telling SPORT1:

"I don't know, honestly!"

While Pavard refused to be drawn on questions regarding his future, he did not deny the possibility of a transfer this summer. He has thus left the door open for a potential move away from Bayern Munich.

Why do Chelsea and Manchester United need Benjamin Pavard?

Chelsea currently have two senior right wing-backs in their squad in the shape of Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta. However, the latter has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

The Blues have also lost key centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christiensen this summer. Benjamin Pavard, with his versatility, could thus become a good signing for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Like Chelsea, Manchester United also currently have two senior right-backs in their squad. However, both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have struggled to cement their place in the Red Devils' starting XI.

Erik ten Hag's side could turn to Pavard to strengthen their options at right-back. However, Bayern Munich have reportedly slapped a £30 million price tag on the France international. It remains to be seen if the Premier League duo are prepared to meet the Bavarians' asking price.

Bayern Munich signed Pavard from VfB Stuttgart for around £30 million in 2019. The right-back has since made 119 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga giants, contributing to 16 goals in the process.

