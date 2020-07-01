"I know how much it would mean to Stevie," Jordan Henderson dedicates EPL triumph to Steven Gerrard

Jordan Henderson has dedicated Liverpool's EPL victory to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard and Henderson came close to winning the EPL in 2014.

Jordan Henderson has guided Liverpool to their first EPL title in 30 years

EPL star Jordan Henderson has claimed that the coveted domestic trophy is not just for the manager, players or fans, but also for those individuals who gave it all for the Liverpool badge while trying to win every single game.

In specific, he dedicated the win to arguably one of Liverpool's most successful and celebrated player — Steven Gerrard. Stating that the legendary midfielder would be proud of the team, the EPL ace credited Gerrard for his relentless service.

Henderson has achieved something in the EPL that many great players couldn't, having guided his side to what is expected to be a record-breaking EPL triumph. However, he was modest enough to accept that no one in Liverpool can replace Gerrard.

Also read: "They can't let them equal the record," says EPL great Berbatov on Liverpool catching Manchester United

"No one will ever replace him," says EPL star Henderson

Henderson has now led Liverpool to the EPL and UCL title

Steven Gerrard and his Reds came agonisingly close to winning the EPL title in 2014, but the infamous slip against Chelsea followed by a demoralising draw against Crystal Palace dented their title hopes. Eventually, Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City romped to the EPL title.

Advertisement

In a career that spanned an incredible 17 years at the top level of English football, Gerrard carried Liverpool on his shoulders, winning nine major honours. However, amidst all the glory the EPL legend brought to Merseyside, he never managed to lay his hands on the EPL trophy.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been a symbol of development ever since the German took charge. They lost out on the EPL title by a solitary point last season but won the Champions League.

They finally have ticked all boxes this time around, as they lead the reigning EPL champions Manchester City by an astonishing 23 points at the top. And Jordan Henderson is the leader they'll remember for years to come.

Revealing that Klopp told them the EPL is for everyone connected with Liverpool, Henderson said:

“The manager mentioned it, this is not only for us as players and the fans, but it is also for players like Stevie and also Kenny [Dalglish] who mean so much to this football club. I know how much it would mean to Stevie to win the Premier League title, he is so happy for us to be able to do that."

Steven Gerrard won nine major honours with Liverpool

The EPL midfielder continued:

"I was devastated in 2014 that we couldn’t get over the line for him, but I know that he will be so happy and so proud of this team to be able to bring the Premier League trophy to Liverpool."

WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Henderson, who has certainly improved by leaps and bounds as a professional and a player, admitted that he did not even have any such dream of engineering a title-winning campaign. He added:

“It wasn’t even in my mind when I took over the captaincy to replace him. It was just to do the best I could, the best for this football club and this team and that is all I ever try to do. In terms of Steven Gerrard, no one will ever replace him.”

Jordan Henderson and his Liverpool side will receive a guard of honour from fierce rivals Manchester City when the two face off in the EPL later tomorrow.

Also read: EPL manager Jurgen Klopp rubbishes claims of Liverpool resting on their laurels: "We will attack again!"