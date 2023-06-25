"I don't know where we stand with his contract" - Manchester United goalkeeping scout makes interesting David de Gea claim amid rumors

Manchester United goalkeeping scout Tony Coton has claimed that David de Gea's future is still uncertain.

De Gea, 32, is the Red Devils' longest-serving player and has been a mainstay in their side since arriving in 2011. He has made 545 appearances since then, keeping 190 clean sheets.

However, the Spaniard's contract with Manchester United is set to expire on June 30. A new deal has reportedly been agreed but is yet to have been signed off.

Coton isn't in the know with regard to De Gea either staying or leaving Old Trafford. However, he has hinted that Erik ten Hag's side may be scouring the transfer market for a new shot-stopper (via Sky Sports):

"I don't know where we stand with his contract, I don't know if he's signing a new contract. Im not privy to that at the moment. But we have been linked with a lot of goalkeepers, speculation in the press, you can't hide that."

De Gea has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League as the clock ticks down on his contract at Manchester United. He has reportedly been holding talks with Al Hilal despite agreeing terms on a new deal with the Red Devils.

The Spaniard won the Premier League's Golden Glove in the season gone by, with 17 clean sheets in 38 games. However, the veteran goalkeeper's form was topsy-turvy throughout the campaign.

De Gea made glaring mistakes in United's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final and Europa League exit to Sevilla. He featured 58 times across competitions, keeping 25 clean sheets.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag has consistently stated that he is happy with De Gea. However, as Coton stated, his side have been linked with plenty of shot-stoppers this summer.

Inter Milan's Andre Onana, 27, appears to be atop the Red Devils' wishlist. The Cameroonian was in fine form this past season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. Reports claim that the Premier League giants have informed his agent that they are going to bid for him.

FC Porto's Diogo Costa is another potential target for Ten Hag's side. The Portuguese goalkeeper kept 20 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. However, Porto are reportedly fearful that United have moved on to Onana after previously showing interest in the 23-year-old.

Manchester United on alert as Everton prepared to sell Jordan Pickford on cut-price deal

Pickford is another goalkeeper under consideration.

Manchester United have reportedly been alerted to Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's potential availability.

According to The Sun, Everton are in need of raising funds this summer and this could lead to the sale of several first-team players including Pickford. The Toffees have incurred losses of £430 million.

Sean Dyche's side reportedly value Pickford at £40 million but they may be willing to lower that fee amid their financial turmoil. The English shot-stopper is another option to potentially replace De Gea.

He made 38 appearances across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets this past season. The England international has four years left on his contract.

