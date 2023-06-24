Manchester United keen on offloading two senior players this summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell Eric Bailly and Alex Telles this summer.

Manchester Evening News reports that the Red Devils have listed both Bailly and Telles as must-sell players. The defensive duo have just one year remaining on their contracts and spent this past season out on loan.

Bailly, 29, was on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille where injury issues once again took hold. The Ivorian defender made 23 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep six clean sheets.

Igor Tudor's side did possess an obligation to buy clause in Bailly's loan deal. However, the requirements for this were not met and he is now heading back to Old Trafford.

That might not be for long though as Turkish giants Fenerbahce and La Liga side Celta Vigo are both reportedly interested. He may be available for just £2 million. Manchester United are seemingly prepared to take a massive hit on the £30 million they paid Villarreal for him in 2016.

Meanwhile, Telles, 30, spent the past season on loan at Sevilla and enjoyed a much more prominent role with Los Nervionenses. The Brazilian left-back featured 38 times across competitions, providing three assists.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag signed Tyrell Malacia last summer and the Dutch left-back has provided astute competition for Luke Shaw. This leave Telles' chances of breaking into the Red Devils' side in jeopardy.

Telles arrived at Old Trafford in 2020 from Primeira Liga giants FC Porto for £15.4 million. However, he struggled to make an impact for United and was soon sent out on loan.

Porto fear Manchester United have turned their attention from Diogo Costa to Inter Milan's Andre Onana

The Red Devils may have moved on from the Porto goalkeeper.

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper this summer amid uncertainty over David de Gea's future. The Spanish shot-stopper's contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of this month.

It seems that Ten Hag is intent on signing a new goalkeeper irrespective of whether De Gea stays or remains at the club. They are being linked with Porto's Diogo Costa and Inter Milan's Andre Onana.

Portuguese outlet Record reports that Porto are concerned that the Red Devils have decided to pursue Onana rather than Costa. Ten Hag knows the Inter shot-stopper well from his time coaching him at former club Ajax in the Eredivisie.

Reports claim that Manchester United have informed Onana's agent that they will be bidding for him shortly. The Cameroonian was in fine form this past season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions.

However, Costa was equally as impressive at the Estadio do Dragao. He kept 20 clean sheets in 41 matches across competitions.

