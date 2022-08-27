“I know him well, and he gives his best in environments like the one of Naples” – Napoli star says club would welcome Cristiano Ronaldo with open arms

Napoli are the latest club to be linked with Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains determined to depart Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts this summer. Amid the speculation, Napoli defender Mario Rui has opened the door for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to join him in Naples.

It has proven to be a dramatic transfer window for Ronaldo this summer after he informed United of his intention to leave last month. The Portuguese has hogged headlines in recent weeks regarding his possible next destination.

footballitalia @footballitalia #Napoli #CristianoRonaldo #Calcio #Transfers #MUFC Napoli and Portugal defender Mario Rui refuses to rule out Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to the Stadio Maradona: ‘We are ready to welcome him with open arms.’ football-italia.net/mario-rui-napo… Napoli and Portugal defender Mario Rui refuses to rule out Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to the Stadio Maradona: ‘We are ready to welcome him with open arms.’ football-italia.net/mario-rui-napo… #Napoli #CristianoRonaldo #Calcio #Transfers #MUFC

After failing to get a top European club to sign him, the attacker could be set to earn a move to Napoli, who could offer him an escape route from Old Trafford. According to Sky Sports Italia and Ria, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is working on a deal to bring his client to Naples in the coming days.

The speculation has now been fueled by Rui, who has said that the United talisman would be welcome to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“I know him well, and he gives his best in environments like the one of Naples,” the left-back told Napoli’s official radio Radio Kiss Kiss about his compatriot.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Napoli dream of signing Cristiano Ronaldo and turning him into a Neapolitan icon, like Diego Maradona.



(Source: Napoli dream of signing Cristiano Ronaldo and turning him into a Neapolitan icon, like Diego Maradona.(Source: @Manu_Sainz 🚨 Napoli dream of signing Cristiano Ronaldo and turning him into a Neapolitan icon, like Diego Maradona.(Source: @Manu_Sainz) https://t.co/Q7bxp2DlVU

“A player like him can do well everywhere he goes, and he becomes unstoppable when he feels support from the fans. Cristiano is a legend in Portugal, and like any other dressing room, we’d be ready to welcome him with open arms," added Rui.

It remains to be seen how Ronaldo would be welcomed by fans, as he represented Napoli's rivals Juventus between 2018 and 2021.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared against Napoli?

The Portuguese has less than a week left to get his future sorted.

Cristiano Ronaldo has come up against Napoli ten times across competitions, winning seven and losing three. He has four goals and as many assists against the Serie A giants.

His most remarkable performance against the the Partenopei came in September 2018, when he played a part in all three Juventus goals in a 3-1 triumph. Would he hit the ground running in Naples if he moves there? Well, only time will tell.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav