"I know you’re going to be incredible for us" - Arsenal star sends message to Noni Madueke as latter joins the Gunners

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has penned a welcome letter to new signing Noni Madueke. The English forward moved to the Emirates from Chelsea last week in a reported £52m deal. Madueke is the latest player to move across London, with Kai Havertz also making the trip two summers ago. The 23-year-old registered 11 goals and five assists from 46 games across competitions for the Blues last season. Following his move to Arsenal, Madueke was handed a letter from his international teammate Declan Rice. “Noni my brother, I’m buzzing for you to join the club. We’ve got an unbelievable group and everyone is looking forward to playing with you. We are going to enjoy special moments together and bring success to this club, which everyone wants, and you are going to be a massive part of that,” wrote Rice.He continued:“Knowing you as a person and as a player, your arrival is going to be a big statement, and I know you’re going to be incredible for us. You have so many qualities already and so much capacity to keep growing with us. Looking forward to seeing you in person and if you need anything, shout me. Big love, bro. Dec.”Madueke was all smiles after reading the message and sent an immediate response. “Appreciate you bro, thanks,” said Madueke.Madueke has signed a five-year contract with Arsenal until 2030. Is Arsenal's move for Viktor Gyokeres in danger of collapsing? Viktor GyokeresArsenal are in danger of missing out on a move for Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to A Bola. The Gunners have been locked in talks with Sporting regarding a move for the Swedish ace for a while. Gyokeres is coming off a brilliant campaign with the Portuguese side, but is determined to leave the club this year. The north London side, meanwhile, are looking for a new No. 9 to lead the line and have zeroed in on the 27-year-old. Arsenal are working to secure the player's services, but talks are now in danger of breaking down. According to the report, Sporting have reached an agreement with the Gunners for the transfer, but there remains an impasse regarding the structure of the deal. The Portuguese side are apparently demanding €10m in easily achievable add-ons, while the Premier League club are proposing easy add-ons worth €5m instead. The situation has apparently brought talks to a standstill, with Sporting refusing to compromise.