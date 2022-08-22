"I would like it to happen" - Jurgen Klinsmann wants Lionel Messi to win 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina as 'Christmas present'

Former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann has backed Argentina star Lionel Messi to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Messi, who is set to feature in his fifth FIFA World Cup, guided his country to a runners-up finish in the 2014 edition in Brazil. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will look to end La Albiceleste's 36-year wait for the FIFA World Cup after snapping their 28-year Copa America drought last year.

UEFA EURO 2024 @EURO2024 EVERY Lionel Messi goal & assist from CONMEBOL Copa América 2021



#Finalissima | @CopaAmerica EVERY Lionel Messi goal & assist from CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 📺🇦🇷 EVERY Lionel Messi goal & assist from CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 😎#Finalissima | @CopaAmerica https://t.co/o8tCNCdVdl

Speaking to Premier (via SPORT), Klinsmann hopes the PSG attacker to win the upcoming World Cup, which would be a 'Christmas present'. He said:

"Argentina should have won a couple more cups since 1990. Maybe that will happen this year. Why not? I would like it to happen, especially for Leo. May he wins this time, as a Christmas present."

When asked about his favourites for the prestigious tournament, the former Bayern Munich player and manager added:

"To be honest, I think that to analyse a team as a favourite, you have to look at how the qualifiers were. And today, Argentina and Brazil are candidates above the Europeans."

Currently ranked third in the FIFA world rankings, Argentina are on a 33-game unbeaten streak. Lionel Scaloni's side are just four wins behind the longest unbeaten streak in international football.

La Albiceleste have been drawn in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The first winter FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 21, with the final on December 18.

Meanwhile, Messi is relishing a brilliant start to his 2022-23 campaign, registering four goals and two assists in four games across competitions for PSG.

Gabriel Batistuta expects Lionel Messi to shine for Argentina in World Cup

Speaking to La Nacion, former Argentina striker Gabriel Batisuta has predicted Lionel Messi to shine in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, as La Albiceleste have a well-balanced team. He said:

"Do you know what it must be like to feel that others expect you to do everything? What if we all do it together? It sounds different. And it feels different. Leo is not stupid; if you play at that level, you are not an idiot."

He continued:

"That's why, in this selection, you must be happy seeing the personality of all the kids. I love them. Leo is going to play well this World Cup, and not because it could be his last, but now he has a good team."

At 35, Messi could well be playing for the final time at the FIFA World Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav