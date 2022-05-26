"I like Spanish games and English ones" - 22-year-old breaks silence on future amid interest from Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool

Aurelien Tchouameni has hinted at a possible move away from AS Monaco this summer, amid interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid. PSG are also keeping tabs on the Frenchman, who claims to 'like' Spanish and English football.

Real Madrid have been linked with a stunning move for Tchouameni this summer, with reports suggesting it is close to being finalized. Liverpool, Chelsea, and PSG have not given up and are still keen on getting the AS Monaco star.

In an interview with CNN, Tchouameni admitted that he likes to watch La Liga and the Premier League. He admitted interest in moving to one of the countries this summer and was quoted by Mundo Deportivo saying:

"I like the Spanish games and the English ones. It's different playing in Spain or England. But in the end for me it's just a question of adaptation. I am an ambitious person. Every time I do something I just want to win. If I want to be great, I have to adapt in order to gain some things that allow me to grow as a player."

Continuing to talk about the rumors, he added:

"It's funny. With my friends Benoit Badishile and Djibril Sidibe, every morning they say -'Ah, you're going to this club.' And the next day, it's another club. But it's good to be in this situation. It means I'm in a good position. I have worked a lot in order to achieve this, so that the best clubs want me. In the end, it's just social media… The most important thing is to do well in the next training session and in the next game. We'll see."

Real Madrid, Liverpool, or someone else for Tchouameni?

Reports suggest Real Madrid are close to sealing an €80 million move for Tchouameni this summer.

Los Blancos are keen on getting the next set of their midfield ready before Toni Kroos and Luka Modric leave the club, so that they can learn from the legendary duo.

Liverpool are keen to bolster their midfield, which could be losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner this summer. Elsewhere, Chelsea and PSG are also looking to add Tchouameni to their squad this summer.

