“I am a little scared to stop” – Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals desire to keep playing for 'as long as possible'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is still going strong at the age of 40, has said that he feels 'scared to stop' playing. The evergreen Swede intends to keep playing as long as he possibly can, as told to Italian talk show Che Tempo Che Fa, via Sky Sports News

Ibrahimovic made his professional debut for Malmo way back in 1999. Since then, he has played for many different clubs across Europe. That includes giants like Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United, to name a few. Ibrahimovic has 570 career goals, with more than 500 of them coming in club football.

The Sweden international, now at AC Milan, has said that he is 'scared' of retiring from the sport, and is open to renewing his contract with the Rossoneri. Despite turning 40 earlier this year, he has had eight goal contributions in nine games for the Serie A leaders this season.

Ibrahimovic told Italian talk show Che Tempo Che Fa, via Sky Sports News that he wants to keep playing, as he doesn't want to have any regrets, saying:

"I want to play as long as possible. As long as I have that adrenaline, I will continue. I don't know what will happen after football, so I am a little scared to stop. We'll see, but I want to continue playing so that I don't have any regrets."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wishes to play for AC Milan 'forever'

AC Milan are currently on course to win their first Serie A title since 2011, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played a key role in that.

Ibrahimovic is an asset to Stefano Pioli's side, both on and off the pitch. Apart from his performances, the leadership displayed by Ibrahimovic is an inspiration to his younger teammates.

Ibrahimovic played a key role in Milan's last Serie A triumph in 2010-11, bagging 14 goals and 12 assists. With six goals and two assists this campaign, he is looking to inspire the Rossoneri to their first league triumph in more than a decade.

Earlier this year, he extended his contract with AC Milan till next summer. In two different stints with Milan, Ibrahimovic has scored 90 goals across competitions, including 34 since rejoining the club in 2019-20.

Ibrahimovic is now ready to sign a new contract with Milan, one that enables him to retire at the club. He said about the same:

"Let's put pressure on Milan here to give me an extension, and I hope to stay at Milan for life. I still have objectives that I can achieve, and I want to win another Scudetto."

The Swede will now look to help Milan (4) beat Liverpool (15) at home on Matchday 6 as the Rossoneri look to qualify for the Round of 16. However, they'll hope that Porto (5) don't win at Atletico Madrid (4) to quash Milan's knockout hopes.

