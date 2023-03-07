"I'll look at my options and make a decision" - Jurrien Timber makes transfer admission after rejecting Manchester United last summer

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has seemingly opened the door on a potential move to Manchester United. The Dutch centre-back rejected the Red Devils last summer and remained at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Timber, 21, was one of many Ajax players that were linked with a move to Old Trafford following Erik ten Hag's arrival last May. He impressed under the Dutch coach in the latter's final season at Ajax. The Dutchman helped the side keep 26 clean sheets, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 43 games.

The Ajax defender signed a new contract last August, extending his stay at the Eredivisie side until 2025. However, he has now admitted that he will be analyzing his options at the end of the season. He told Ajax Life:

“Transfer? You never know what crosses your path. This summer I will look at my options and make a decision."

Timber insists that he is happy at Ajax after deciding to stay at the club last summer:

“I feel good at Ajax, that's important for now. Last summer there was interest, but I chose to stay at Ajax.”

Timber has featured 35 times this season, scoring one goal and contributing two assists. He has helped Ajax keep 11 clean sheets.

The feeling was that the defender didn't feel that last summer was the right time to move to Manchester United. Ten Hag instead signed Lisandro Martinez, who has forged a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane, from his former club.

The Dutchman's former Oranje manager, Louis van Gaal, claimed that a move to the Red Devils was perhaps not the right one at the time. He alluded to the risk of Timber lacking game time at Old Trafford (via the Mirror):

"I think a player of his quality can play in the Premier League. That is not a problem. If he has to make this big step now, that's the question. It is not so wise I think [to move to United]. He has to play.”

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will recommence plans to sign Timber on the back of his comments over his future. There is speculation over Harry Maguire's future, with reports suggesting he is a target for West Ham United in the summer.

Manchester United are holding internal discussions over signing Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister is being discussed by Manchester United.

CBS Journalist Ben Jacobs has told CaughtOffside that Manchester United are holding internal discussions over pursuing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine has enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 campaign, scoring eight goals and providing an assist in 23 matches.

He was also a standout performer for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring one goal and providing one assist in six games. Ten Hag is looking to bolster his options in the summer and the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay's futures are up in the air. Reports claim that the duo are among 13 players that could leave the club.

Mac Allister is also wanted by Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, according to Jacobs. His contract at the Amex Stadium expires in 2025.

