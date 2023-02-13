“I’ll make the wisest decision” – PSG boss Christophe Galtier makes admission about Kylian Mbappe’s involvement against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has admitted that he will be cautious in handling Kylian Mbappe's involvement in his side's clash with Bayern Munich. The Parisians host the Bundesliga side at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday (February 14).

Mbappe was seemingly ruled out of the clash due to a hamstring injury he picked up on February 1 in a 3-1 win over Montpellier. However, the French forward has worked hard to get himself fit for Tuesday's Champions League match.

He was selected in PSG's squad for the game against Bayern, much to the relief of Parisian fans. Galtier has admitted that Mbappe's quick return has surprised him. However, he will be cautious when deciding on the striker's involvement (via RMC Sport):

"Surprised, yes. But we also know Kylian's ability to recover faster than some. He has done everything possible to make himself available for this match. He has just trained the day before the match complete, his return after the session was good. We'll see tomorrow morning how he feels."

He added:

“I'll make the wisest decision. The first person I'll listen to will be Kylian. He won't be on the bench to make up the numbers."

Mbappe has been in prolific form this season, scoring 25 goals in 26 games across competitions. PSG have struggled in his absence, losing 2-1 to Marseille in the last 16 of the Coupe de France. They were also beaten 3-1 by AS Monaco in the league on Saturday (February 11).

Mbappe asks PSG to appoint Zinedine Zidane as their next manager

The Frenchman wants the iconic Real Madrid coach in charge.

Mbappe's future at PSG never seems certain amid speculation that he is looking to leave the Parc des Princes. He was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid last year. However, he put pen to paper on a new three-year deal, keeping him tied to the Parisians until 2025.

Despite this, the Frenchman doesn't seem overly satisfied with life in Paris. He was reportedly made several promises when signing his new deal, which seem to have been broken. Reports claim that he is pushing for his club to appoint former Real Madrid manager Zidane as their coach.

The former AS Monaco striker idolized the French icon and wants to be managed by the manager who led Los Blancos to the UEFA Champions League three times in a row. Moreover, he reckons that under Zidane's tutelage, he will become the team's main protagonist, something he has yearned for. Galter is still at the helm, but the pressure is building off the back of the side's Coupe de France exit.

