"I’ll run to you all the time" - Joelinton urges 'idol' Neymar to swap PSG for Newcastle United this summer

Joelinton has attempted to convince PSG superstar Neymar to join him at Newcastle United.

Following the Saudi-led takeover of the Magpies last year, the club have a big transfer war chest to spend this summer. According to L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), the French giants are ready to let Neymar leave during the current window but only Newcastle can realistically sign the 30-year-old forward.

On the Cast FC podcast, as quoted by Geordie Boot Boys, Joelinton was asked if he could bring his fellow Brazilian to Tyneside, to which he replied:

“We can get him a spot If he comes it will be…I can’t explain it. This man is an idol. Huge in world soccer so the invitation is done. Ney, if you are listening to this, you can come. I’ll run to you all the time.

“I’ll send a message to Bruno (Guimaraes). Bruno has his contact. He can send Ney a message inviting him to play.”

After a difficult start to life at St. James' Park, Joelinton has been a revelation since being moved into central midfield by manager Eddie Howe. He was even named the club's player of the season last term.

Neymar seriously considering PSG future amid Newcastle United links

According to French outlet RMC Sport, the former Barcelona star is considering his future at the Parc Des Princes and is open to an exit.

Neymar moved to the French capital five years ago for a fee that stands as a world-record transfer to this day. While he has won four Ligue 1 titles during his time at PSG, he has failed to play more than 22 top-flight games in a single campaign, while also falling short of bringing the club their inaugural Champions League victory.

The Brazilian international was even booed by a section of his own supporters following their exit from the Champions League second round, as Mauricio Pochettino's side threw away a two-goal lead to be knocked out by Real Madrid.

Reports of Neymar's desire to leave come shortly after chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi's comments on the forward which suggested the Parisiens are open to allowing the attacker to leave this summer.

As quoted in the previously mentioned RMC article, Al-Khelafi stated:

“A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. A lot more!”

