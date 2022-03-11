“I’ll say it again” – Jason Cundy claims he would choose ‘brilliant’ Chelsea star over Neymar

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy is of the view that Blues attacker Kai Havertz is a better player than Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] superstar Neymar.

There has been a lot of talk about the European champions this week. Club owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government due to his ties with Russia, causing uncertainties over the team's immediate future.

Despite recent events, Thomas Tuchel's side earned a 3-1 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday. Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Havertz were on the scoresheet for Chelsea, while Teemu Pukki netted for the Canaries.

Cundy was particularly impressed by Havertz's performance on the night. The former Blues defender hailed the Germany international as a 'brilliant player. He went on to claim that he prefers the 22-year-old over PSG superstar Neymar. He said on TalkSPORT:

"Kai Havertz, what a brilliant player. I said last night and I'll say it again, give me Kai Havertz over Neymar every single day of the week."

Cundy also joked about how the PSG superstar has never scored against Norwich at Carrow Road. He quipped:

"When has Neymar ever done it on an away Thursday night in Norwich?"

Havertz led the attack for the Blues against Norwich on Thursday night. Timo Werner and Mount provided the Germany international support from the sides.

Chalobah opened the scoring for the visitors just three minutes into the game. Mount then doubled Chelsea's lead by finding the back of the net just 11 minutes later.

It was Havertz who provided the assist for the England international's goal. The former Bayer Leverkusen attacker got on the end of a pass from Werner and laid it for Mount to score.

Havertz then sealed the win for Tuchel's side with a goal in the dying minutes of the game. N'Golo Kante provided the assist as the 22-year-old smashed the ball into the top-left corner.

How has Chelsea's Havertz fared this term in comparison to Neymar?

Chelsea signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for around £71m in the summer of 2020. He made a slow start to his life in London, scoring and assisting nine goals each from 45 appearances in his debut season.

However, Havertz's form has improved drastically this season. The 22-year-old has found the back of the net ten times in 33 matches, while providing five assists in the process.

Neymar, on the other hand, has struggled with fitness issues this season. The Brazilian has only been able to make 19 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far. He has just four goals and five assists to his name.

