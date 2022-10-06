"I no longer understand anything about football" - PSG superstar in disbelief over refereeing decision and says he could have broken his ankle in 1-1 Benfica draw 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Marco Verratti has claimed that he could have broken his ankle after a rash challenge from Enzo Fernandez in the 1-1 Champions League draw with Benfica on October 5.

The SL Benfica midfielder went into a 50-50 challenge with Verratti just before the half-time whistle and ended up stamping the Italian midfielder with his right boot. The match was still 1-1 at that point in time, and a red card could have turned the tide in PSG's favor.

However, referee Jesus Gil Manzano opted to show him a yellow card instead. Speaking in his post-match interview after the full-time whistle, the former Pescara midfielder was visibly incensed. He told Canal + (h/t RMC Sport):

"I spoke with the referee, I no longer understand anything about football. At the start of the championship, they hold meetings with us to explain to us that if we put our foot like that above the ankle, it's red card."

The referee apparently cited the lack of intensity in Fernandez's challenge as the reason behind his decision to brandish a yellow card instead of red. The Italy international continued:

"He said there is no intensity. I have a swollen ankle. If there is more intensity, it's broken, but hey..."

Verratti played the full 90 minutes against the Portuguese outfit. However, it remains to be seen if he will be fit for PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Reims on Saturday (October 8).

Fernandez, who was called up to the Argentina squad last month by manager Lionel Scaloni, had a telling impact on the game. His cross in the 41st minute forced Danilo Pereira into deflecting the ball into his own net to cancel out Lionel Messi's 22nd-minute strike.

PSG in a strong position to qualify from Group H despite Benfica draw

PSG are currently sitting at the top of the tree in Group H of the Champions League after their draw at the Estadio da Luz. Like Benfica, the Ligue 1 giants have seven points from three games but are ahead on goals scored.

Juventus are third with three points while Maccabi Haifa are yet to open their account in terms of points this season. PSG have two home games left - against Benfica on October 11 and against Haifa exactly two weeks later.

Les Parisiens are undeniably favorites to top their group as of now as they look to win their first Champions League trophy in their history.

