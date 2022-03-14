"I love this club with everything I’ve got" - Jason Cundy's emotional monologue as Chelsea fall into off-field crisis

Chelsea are currently going through a tough period. Sanctions have been placed on their owner Roman Abramovich for his reported ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

Former Blues defender Jason Cundy has said that it has been an emotional week for him and every supporter of the club. He said on TalkSport ahead of the Blues' 1-0 triumph over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

“It’s been an incredibly emotional week for me and Chelsea fans. It’s been a tough week to try and comprehend what’s been going on at this football club. Boy and man I’ve been supporting Chelsea since I can remember, it’s my club."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I understand the sanctions but I don’t understand how they’re doing it to the fans & the club.”



“Tuchel to



Lee the “I understand the sanctions but I don’t understand how they’re doing it to the fans & the club.”“Tuchel to #MUFC ? No chance! Why would he go to Man United?”Lee the #CFC fan laughs off Tuchel to United rumours & says sanctions are ‘disrespectful’ to the fans ❌ “I understand the sanctions but I don’t understand how they’re doing it to the fans & the club.”😂 “Tuchel to #MUFC? No chance! Why would he go to Man United?”Lee the #CFC fan laughs off Tuchel to United rumours & says sanctions are ‘disrespectful’ to the fans https://t.co/qpaNneOY0H

He continued:

“I’ve been coming here since 1976, the first game I came to, and I’ve come back here in many different hats whether it be a player, an academy player, academy coach, media, Chelsea TV, talkSPORT and I still come back here.

Jason Cundy, who represented the Blues both at youth and senior levels between 1988 and 1992, said that he has been supporting the club since the mid-70s. The Englishman also added that his family is bothered with the club's current crisis. He said:

“Every time I walked through the entrance to Chelsea, it still gives me that same buzz that it did back in 1976. It’s my club; it’s my family. Only football people will know what it feels like to love a club the way you do."

He added:

"It is family; it’s your home; it’s my second home. I could tell you every part of this ground; I could walk you by every box, every office, every part of the ground. I’ve been here since 1976 and what’s happened this week has been shuddering, it’s worrying."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“You’ve got to be worried about the future of everyone. The 1000s of employees.”



Jason Cundy reacts to the current situation at “The sale of the club is key. Ensuring that Roman doesn’t get any of the proceeds.”“You’ve got to be worried about the future of everyone. The 1000s of employees.”Jason Cundy reacts to the current situation at #CFC , amidst sanctions on Abramovich. “The sale of the club is key. Ensuring that Roman doesn’t get any of the proceeds.”“You’ve got to be worried about the future of everyone. The 1000s of employees.”Jason Cundy reacts to the current situation at #CFC, amidst sanctions on Abramovich. https://t.co/efAMku6Dkz

The former England defender continued:

“My boys support Chelsea, I’ve been speaking to them… honestly, it’s worrying and I’m getting emotional…I can’t tell you how much this club means to me. It means the world to me, it means everything. I love this club with everything I’ve got."

What's next for Chelsea?

The Blues beat Newcastle 1-0 on Sunday.

As things stand, it is unclear about the fate of the Londoners in the wake of the UK government's sanction of Abramovich. While they wait to know what awaits them, they'll be determined to stay focused for the remainder of the season.

Up next, the Blues will travel to Lille for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Tuesday. The holders lead 2-0 from the first leg. The Blues will then face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Edited by Bhargav