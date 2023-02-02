"I love Messi" - When Tom Brady opened up on his admiration for the PSG superstar

NFL superstar Tom Brady's quotes on Messi have resurfaced as the former announced his retirement. With both players dominating their respective sports for a long time and being considered among GOATs, it is interesting to note that Brady has a lot of admiration for the Argentine.

"I love Messi, he is a great player; however, I am a little older than him. I love soccer, I've watched it for a long time and I'm not old enough to have watched Maradona, that's probably for previous generations. I admire him, he's a great athlete," said Brady prior to his participation in Super Bowl LII which he ended up losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 45-year-old has had a sensational career in American football, starting in 2000, after being drafted as a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots. Under the tutelage of legendary coach Bill Belichick, Brady dominated the league for almost two decades. The pair were the driving force behind the Patriots' six Super Bowl wins.

In 2020, he left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won yet another Super Bowl that season to solidify his legacy as their greatest. He announced his retirement on social media yesterday (February 1).

Like him, Messi can also lay claim to being World Champion after leading Argentina to their second World Cup triumph in 2022. Messi is also commonly acknowledged as the GOAT of the sport.

The forward, similar to the American, enjoyed a long fruitful career with one team before continuing his success with another.

Messi drops possible hint on retirement after winning World Cup

The Argentine superstar has opened up about possible retirement.

Lionel Messi has spoken about his achievements with the national team and dropped a cryptic statement regarding his future with the team. Speaking to UrbanaPlay of Buenos Aires, he said:

"It has finally come at the end of my career. A closing cycle to be honest. Finally, I have achieved everything with the national team. The World Cup was something I always dreamt of. I have achieved everything in my career now. It was about uniquely closing my career. I had never imagined that this will happen to me."

"I have no complaints and I can't ask for anything more. We won Copa America in 2021 and now the World Cup, for me there's nothing left", he further added.

The Paris Saint-Germain man has won almost all major trophies on both the club stage and the international stage.

Poll : 0 votes