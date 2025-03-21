"I love very much" - Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu backs the Serie A giants to sign surprise Real Madrid attacker 

Hakan Calhanoglu has said that he would like Inter Milan to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler. He heaped praise on his compatriot and added that he deserves to play more minutes.

Los Blancos signed Guler from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023, beating competition from various other clubs. Amidst an injury-laden series, he made 13 appearances across competitions last season, scoring six goals. This campaign, he has made 30 appearances across competitions, recording three goals and five assists.

Guler has started just 10 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season, garnering 1088 minutes of overall playing time. Amidst this, Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has said he would like his club to sign Guler. He said (via Tribal Football):

"Arda is a very important player; he's like a little brother whom I love very much. I would like him to come and play with us—at Inter—although I don't know if this is true.

"I don't know what his situation is at Real Madrid, so I don't want to get too involved in this situation because in the end, he knows more, although of course I want and believe he deserves to play more minutes."

Guler, 20, has been linked with a potential move to Inter Milan in the summer. His contract with Los Blancos will expire in the summer of 2029.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Arda Guler's minutes last month

With a lack of consistent minutes, Arda Guler has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. Many have blamed manager Carlo Ancelotti for not using the midfielder despite injuries to star players.

However, the Italian said last month that Guler needs time to adapt like other senior players just like Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and others. He said:

“All those who have doubts can come to my office. I read that there is a Guler case, but that case has not come here. It’s a process for him and like for all young players. It happened with Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde… He needs time to join the best squad in the world. Everyone understands that and whoever doesn’t, has to do it.

"I am with them every day. Every day I see him more or less happy and that’s normal. I don’t want to see a player happy when he doesn’t play. I see a player who works, learns and wants to play. This is a small part of the time I spend with him."

After the international break, Real Madrid will have fixtures come in quickly as they are competing in multiple competitions. Guler will hope to get more playing time as Carlo Ancelotti might look to rotate his squad.

