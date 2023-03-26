“I’m alone” “I’m a loser” - Alphonso Davies’ emotional Twitch confession goes viral, fans rally behind him 

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies emotionally opened up about his life behind closed doors on a Twitch stream. The Canadian admitted that he lived quite a lonely life in a clip that has gone viral on social media.

Davies spoke to his Twitch subscribers on his 'thatboydavies19' Twitch channel. He was honest when assessing his current situation with his family, girlfriend, and friends. The Bayern full-back said (via Post United):

"I don't have a family and my girlfriend doesn't live with me, I am alone. I have like five friends, I am a loser."

The Canadian left-back joined the Bavarians from MLS side Vancouver in 2019. Any transfer will always bring difficulties with it as you embark on a new journey in a new setting.

The mental health of footballers is something many do not take into account. Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell commented on the issue, labeling the stigma surrounding men's mental health as silly (via the Independent):

“I think all footballers go through periods of their career where things are mentally challenging. You’ve got to be resilient, you’ve got be strong and try and come through it and come out the other side stronger."

Alphonso Davies has gained the support of fans on Twitter following his admission. Here are some reactions from the social media platform:

Juanfran @JuanfranJF98



If you need help, I know that there are people who love and help you.



As for today, have a good mental health it's important. Don't give up @postunited Hey, @AlphonsoDavies , I want say you that everything will be ok.If you need help, I know that there are people who love and help you.As for today, have a good mental health it's important. Don't give up @postunited Hey, @AlphonsoDavies , I want say you that everything will be ok.If you need help, I know that there are people who love and help you.As for today, have a good mental health it's important. Don't give up ❤️

Alphonso Davies' new Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel lauds his squad

Tuchel replaced Nagelsmann at Bayern.

Alphonso Davies will be the new coach when he returns to the Allianz Arena following the international break this weekend. Former Chelsea and PSG coach Tuchel has replaced Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern boss.

The German has been appointed on a two-year deal and will take charge of his first game in a top-of-the-table clash with Borussia Dortmund on April 2. The Bavarians trail the league leaders by one point in second place.

Tuchel was thrilled to become Bayern's new head coach. He feels that his squad is good enough to win the English Premier League, saying:

“Bayern have a squad that would play for the title in the Premier League, in quality and depth."

Tuchel then claimed that Bayern are feared by top European sides:

“In England and Paris, they rate Bayern extremely highly. Nobody wants to play against Bayern Munich. The size, the strength of the club is undisputed."

Alphonso Davies is one of the many star players that Tuchel will now coach. His squad also boasts the likes of Sadio Mane, Joshua Kimmich, and Matthijs de Light.

