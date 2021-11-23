“I’m not a baby” - Pochettino insists he remains focused at PSG despite Manchester United links

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has outlined his professionalism amidst rumors linking him to the Manchester United job. Pochettino emerged as the frontrunner to replace the sacked Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

The Argentinian manager has received continuous criticism since the start of the season, mostly due to the fact that PSG are currently second in their Champions League group behind Manchester City.

Regardless, Pochettino has emerged as the frontrunner for the Manchester United job. The French giants are reportedly open to letting the manager leave mid-season and are planning to sign Zinedine Zidane to replace him.

Additionally, this will be the second straight season when PSG decide to let their manager leave in the middle of the season. In December 2020, they allowed the German Thomas Tuchel to join Chelsea, which was followed by the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino in January of 2021.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Pochettino on Man Utd links: “I’m not a baby. We are in football - it’s a business where the rumours are there and I completely understand what’s going on. Sometimes in a positive way or a negative way. Rumours are there. But I’m only focused on tomorrow game”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG Pochettino on Man Utd links: “I’m not a baby. We are in football - it’s a business where the rumours are there and I completely understand what’s going on. Sometimes in a positive way or a negative way. Rumours are there. But I’m only focused on tomorrow game”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG #MUFC

The Argentinian, though, has reiterated his commitment to PSG for the time-being, claiming that he is only focussed on their match against Manchester United's city rivals. He said:

“I’m not a baby. We are in football - it’s a business where the rumours are there and I completely understand what’s going on. Sometimes in a positive way or a negative way. Rumours are there. But I’m only focused on tomorrow's game.”

PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino surprisingly open to Manchester United move

A number of reasons have contributed to Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to leave PSG in the middle of the season for Manchester United. The French club are currently 11 points adrift at the top of the Ligue 1 table. However, the coach has in recent weeks spoken about the challenges of managing his three top stars in Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Pochettino claimed he is under intense pressure with fans expecting the team to score a handful of goals every game. Additionally, he claimed that the specific playing styles of their three attackers makes it difficult for the team with respect to tactics and overall game plan.

However, Mauricio Pochettino is a top manager and the challenges he has spoken of will be seen as a blessing in disguise by the former Tottenham Hotspur coach. The Argentine's family still resides in London leading to him feeling unsettled at the French capital, another factor that has been touted as a reason for his potential departure.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC PSG have made contact with Zinedine Zidane in case of a potential departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino, sources have told @LaurensJulien PSG have made contact with Zinedine Zidane in case of a potential departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino, sources have told @LaurensJulien. https://t.co/Y9D3gz315B

Finally, Mauricio Pochettino reportedly harbors an ambition of becoming the Manchester United manager when Jose Mourinho was sacked. Pochettino is reportedly well aware that the club is looking to sort out their immediate and long-term future.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In such a scenario, the Argentinian can be forgiven for wanting to return to the league that he believes is the best in world football. While the overall decision might not make sense considering the two squads, Pochettino was signed by PSG only because Zidane was unavailable when Tuchel was sacked.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar