“I’m not a big fan of what's happened" - Shearer slams Chelsea for their treatment of Raheem Sterling, urges him to join rival PL side

Alan Shearer has laid into Chelsea's hierarchy for their treatment of Raheem Sterling. The pundit has urged the England international to depart Stamford Bridge and join Aston Villa this summer.

Sterling's future at the club became uncertain when the 29-year-old was excluded from the squad to face Manchester City in Chelsea's opening fixture of the Premier League season.

It was then made clear that the England international was not a part of Enzo Maresca's plans after the Italian boss admitted that he prefers a different kind of winger.

While his contract with the club runs until 2027, Sterling seems set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer. The west London club's treatment of the English forward did not sit well with Shearer.

The Newcastle United legend said (via Metro):

"I’m not a big fan of what’s happened to Raheem Sterling, I think it’s very disrespectful. He may not have had a great season last season, which is fine, but there’s still a way to treat people and understand players’ needs. There’s a way to sell players. It’s just bizarre what’s going on at Chelsea."

"There’s no doubt about it, Raheem Sterling didn’t play as well as he can do last season, but there’s talent there and he’s got a lot to offer still. He would be a good buy for someone, whether that club can buy him or do a loan deal is yet to be seen but in terms of a team in the Premier League, he could do a good job for Aston Villa."

The Blues will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday (25 August).

Pep Guardiola speaks on potential Manchester City return for Chelsea star Raheem Sterling

Prior to his move to Stamford Bridge in 2022, Raheem Sterling enjoyed a successful career with Manchester City. The England international joined the Cityzens in 2015 and spent seven seasons with the club.

In that time, he won four Premier League trophies, five Carabao Cups, and the FA Cup. He scored 131 goals and provided 73 assists in 339 appearances for the club.

Amid uncertainty over his future at Stamford Bridge, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was asked about a potential return to the Etihad for the England international. Guardiola responded:

"He's a Chelsea player, absolutely. I feel so attached to the time we lived together with Raheem, and Enzo. So I just wish him all the best, but he's of course, a Chelsea player."

Sterling has recorded 19 goals and 12 assists in 81 appearances for the west Londoners.

