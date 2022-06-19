"I'm your biggest fan" - Brazilian great Ronaldinho sends heartfelt message to Zinedine Zidane

Brazil icon Ronaldinho has heaped praise on Zinedine Zidane ahead of the Frenchman's potential arrival at PSG as manager.

According to RMC Sport (per Get French Football News), PSG are in advanced negotiations with Zidane, who has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid a year ago.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Zidane: “Madness to do a panenka in WC final? Don't think so. I think in the moment, I did what I had to do.” #rmalive 🎙| Zidane: “Madness to do a panenka in WC final? Don't think so. I think in the moment, I did what I had to do.” #rmalive https://t.co/CvKqfWFd6W

The legendary French midfielder was in charge of Los Blancos during their history-making three consecutive Champions League victories between 2016-2018. The Parisians, on the other hand, are still seeking their first triumph in Europe's elite club competition.

PSG legend Ronaldinho had a message for his former rival, as the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner told Zidane (per TeleFoot):

"I've always admired you, I'm your biggest fan, I wish you the best."

Ronaldinho scored 25 goals in 77 appearances during his two years at the Parc des Princes. During this time he also won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 2002.

The skilful playmaker moved to Barcelona to become a rival to Zidane while the Frenchman was the star at Real Madrid. This was until the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner retired after the 2006 World Cup.

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1



Message d'un n°10, "Je t'ai toujours admiré, je suis ton plus grand fan, je te souhaite le meilleur."Message d'un n°10, @10Ronaldinho , à un autre n°10 : Zizou @YassinNfaoui "Je t'ai toujours admiré, je suis ton plus grand fan, je te souhaite le meilleur."Message d'un n°10, @10Ronaldinho , à un autre n°10 : Zizou @YassinNfaoui https://t.co/CpRgzWtYvT

Zinedine Zidane insists he still has the passion amid rumours he is set to join PSG

In an interview with Telefoot, Zinedine Zidane insisted that the desire is still there to be in management, but he refused to reveal what his next job would be.

As per The Mail, the former World Cup winner proclaimed:

"I want to continue, I still have this flame, football is my passion. I'm 50 years old, fulfilled, I'm happy, that's the most important thing."

Zidane's history of managing and handling superstars would certainly make him a prime candidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino. The latter left the French capital by mutual consent last week.

FC Barcelona @timesofball This achievement of Zidane is not talked about enough 🤯 This achievement of Zidane is not talked about enough 🤯 https://t.co/WkQqplyP0G

The writing was on the wall for the Argentine boss ever since his side's humiliating exit from the Champions League in the last 16 against Real Madrid. That loss came despite holding a two-goal lead in the tie with less than half an hour to go.

Pochettino was regularly booed by his own supporters following that defeat, as were stars such as Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Young left-back Nuno Mendes joining the club on a permanent deal is the only confirmed addition the Ligue 1 champions have made so far this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far