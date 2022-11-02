“I’m convinced Klopp wants sacked”, “It ain’t looking good” – Liverpool fans frustrated as 2 players are included in playing XI against Napoli

Liverpool fans are frustrated with Jurgen Klopp for selecting James Milner and Curtis Jones in his starting XI for the side's clash with Napoli on 1 November.

The Reds host Luciano Spalleti's side at Anfield, knowing they need to beat the Naples side by four clear goals to win Group A.

Napoli thrashed Klopp's side 4-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on 7 September, which separates the two sides at the top of the group.

Liverpool have qualified for the last 16, irrespective of tonight's result, but the mood around Anfield is currently one of negativity.

Not only are Klopp's men faltering domestically as they sit ninth in the Premier League, but the German coach's decisions have drawn scrutiny this season.

The latest criticism labeled at Klopp from Liverpool fans stems from his inclusion of Milner and Jones against Napoli.

Milner, 36, has struggled for form this season, making 17 appearances across competitions and providing one assist.

It is felt by many that a long-term replacement for the veteran midfielder should have been signed in the summer.

Meanwhile, Jones, 21, has been handed less game time than Milner, making just five appearances across competitions.

However, the young English midfielder struggled against Leeds United on 30 October as the Peacocks defeated the Reds 2-1 at Anfield.

Despite this, both he and Milner were chosen in midfield with Alisson Becker selected in goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Konstantinos Tsimikas are selected in defense.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho and Spaniard Thiago Alcantara join Jones and Milner in midfield, with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah up front.

Klopp's agent has dismissed talk that the German could look to leave the Merseysiders as the club continue to struggle with topsy-turvy form.

Yet, some fans believe his starting XI against Napoli hints that he wants out of Anfield and here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter:

Napoli manager Spalletti warned his side not to underestimate Liverpool due to their inconsistent form

Spalletti is still wary of the Reds

Napoli boss Spalletti has urged his side not to be deceived by Klopp's side's latest setback following the 2-1 loss to Leeds.

The Italian coach still regards the Reds as a top team and is wary of the threat they pose.

He said prior to tonight's meeting between the two sides at Anfield:

"Liverpool are a good team, and they are in good shape as well. We ought not to be tricked by the latest result and think they are not in good form. I watched the game, and they, as far as I am concerned, are in really good shape; it's the same old team."

Poll : 0 votes