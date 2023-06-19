"I'm Europan champions because a striker missed a clear header from 3 yards away" - Pep Guardiola takes brutal dig at Romelu Lukaku

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken a brutal dig at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku in reference to City's recent UEFA Champions League victory.

The Cityzens beat the Nerazzurri 1-0 in the final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10. Rodri's 68th-minute strike was enough for the Premier League side to win their maiden Champions League trophy.

Inter Milan, however, did have an excellent chance to equalize late in the game. Romelu Lukaku, who came on for Edin Dzeko in the 57th minute, got on the end of a cross with the goal gaping three yards in front of him. However, he somehow managed to find a desperate Ederson, who saved it well.

In a recent interview, Pep Guardiola was asked about Xavi Hernandez's tenure as Barcelona manager so far. The Spaniard has seen Barca exit in the Champions League group stages two seasons in a row.

Guardiola urged everyone to give his former player some time to settle in, as Xavi joined the Catalans in November 2021. He pointed out how it took him eight years to win the Champions League with Manchester City, taking a brutal dig at Lukaku.

"Give Xavi a little time [at Barcelona]. It took us [at #ManCity] eight years to win the #UCL. I’m European champion because a striker missed a clear header from three yards away...," Guardiola said (via Reshad Rehman)

Romelu Lukaku had a poor game overall in the final. He only completed three of his five passes, won just two of his five duels, and made no key pass either.

Manchester City, meanwhile, became the first English club since Manchester United (1998-99) to win a European treble. They beat Arsenal to the Premier League title, Manchester United in the FA Cup final, and Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Romelu Lukaku set to stay in Europe despite interest from Saudi Arabia

With a number of Chelsea players reportedly getting set to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, Romelu Lukaku has decided otherwise. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Belgian appreciates the offers but wants to continue in Europe.

Lukaku had an injury-plagued 2022-23 season as he returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan from Chelsea last summer. He scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 37 games across competitions.

The Belgian striker wants to continue with the Nerazzurri and discussions between the two clubs are set to take place soon. Chelsea are also interested in Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, which could be a factor in Romelu Lukaku's potential transfer.

