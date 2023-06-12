“I’m going to Miami now with Messi!” – Sergio Aguero jokes about Lionel Messi transfer after attending Champions League final

Sergio Aguero has joked that he is going to Miami with Lionel Messi after Manchester City's UEFA Champions League win.

The Argentine icon was in attendance to watch his former club, Manchester City, beat Inter Milan in the final at the Ataturk Stadium on 10 June. A goal from Rodri in the 68th minute was the difference between the two sides.

Aguero was at Manchester City when they lost the Champions League final to Chelsea by a 1-0 margin in the 2020-21 season. Speaking after the Cityzens' triumph against I Nerazzurri, Aguero jokingly told BT Sport, via GOAL:

"First I am so happy because, for me, I love City. That moment, the last Champions League we lose, I am so happy that finally, it is Man City’s... I'm going to Miami now with Messi!"

Journalist Guillem Balague (h/t GOAL) has revealed that Messi will be joining Inter Miami after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires on June 30. He chose to join the MLS side despite interest from the Saudi Pro League and Barcelona.

The Argentina icon will leave Paris after two seasons with PSG, where he won back-to-back league titles. However, he has been criticized for not being able to help Les Parisiens beyond the last-16 stage of the UEFA Champions League in both seasons.

The 35-year-old played in four knockout European games with PSG, failing to record a single goal or an assist.

Sergio Aguero recalled how he found out about Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi share a close relationship, so much so that the former reportedly joined Barcelona in the summer of 2021 to play alongside the latter.

Aguero joined Barca on a free transfer but a month later, was informed that Messi will leave the club as a free agent. A statement released by the club's official website on 5 August 2021 confirmed his exit after 21 years at Camp Nou.

Recalling how he found out about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's Barca exit, Aguero said in July 2022, via TalkSPORT:

"How did I find out about Messi’s departure from Barca?. I was with Ibai Llanos [famous Spanish YouTuber]. We were drinking mate and suddenly… he looks at the phone and says to me, ‘No, is this true?’, and shows me the phone with the Barca official announcement."

He added:

"When Barcelona announced Messi’s departure I thought someone had hacked Barca’s social networks. I thought it was a joke."

Aguero never played alongside Messi at Barca but the two shared the pitch 81 times for Argentina. The former Manchester City striker was forced to retire in December 2021 due to a serious heart issue but was involved in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup celebrations.

